× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

House prices up on high demand for detached units

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | February 1st 2022
By Graham Kajilwa | February 1st 2022
NEWS

Sakina Hassanali, HassConsult Head of Development and Research, says Houses in Ngong went up 3.5 per cent. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Rising demand in stand-alone houses has boosted property prices in the last quarter of 2021, a new report by real estate firm HassConsult shows.

According to the report, prices for stand-alone properties have gone up despite their shrinking share in the market. The share of a detached property in the market has shrunk five times over the last 20 years, says the report.

Prices for detached houses recorded a 4.9 per cent positive price change resulting in an annual change of price of 5.9 per cent. This is while prices for semidetached houses and apartments dropping by 0.1 and 0.03 per cent respectively.

Houses in Ngong, Kajiado County went up 3.5 per cent during the quarter while those in Langata, Nairobi County improved 14.1 per cent over the year.

READ MORE

Apartments in Westlands dropped four per cent during the quarter with the whole year averaging 9.8 per cent. Runda saw house prices drop by 0.9 per cent while Tigoni recorded a 1.9 per cent drop over the quarter.

In its quarterly report, HassConsult says asking prices, across all properties, increased by three per cent over the quarter and 3.1 per cent over the year.

"Over the last two decades, we have seen the property market composition change. Whereas slightly more than half of the advertised properties were detached houses in 2001, today they make up around 9.5 per cent of the market and this limited supply of units is sustaining buyer demand and prices,” said Sakina Hassanali, Head of Development Consulting and Research at HassConsult. For rentals, the market was static at 0.2 per cent.

Ridgeways saw houses record a 2.5 per cent increase while Ruaka apartments saw a 4.5 per cent increase.

Gigiri houses recorded a 1.8 per cent drop in rent during the period and by 8.8 per cent over the year. Kitengela posted a 2.2 per cent drop over the quarter while Thika apartments saw prices drop by 4.3 per cent.

Gigiri has the most expensive properties with housing commanding an average of Sh122 million price tag.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure
The cash raised will be used to fund infrastructure projects in the current financial year ending June 2022.
Struggling Kenyans feel the pinch as food prices soar
Situation aggravated by adverse weather conditions and prevailing tough economic environment amid Covid ravages.

MOST READ

Kenya's richest man had a nose for quick cash, escaping trouble
Kenya's richest man had a nose for quick cash, escaping trouble

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover

By Edwin Nyarangi | 1 hour ago

Pioneer Insurance moots programme to increase forest cover
State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure

By Macharia Kamau | 1 hour ago

State seeks to raise Sh75 billion for infrastructure
Struggling Kenyans feel the pinch as food prices soar

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Struggling Kenyans feel the pinch as food prices soar
Airtel lists on London bourse

By James Wanzala | 1 hour ago

Airtel lists on London bourse
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC