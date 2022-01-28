× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Political parties tipped on manifestos to boost growth

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | January 28th 2022
By Graham Kajilwa | January 28th 2022
NEWS

Vision 2030 Managing Director Kenneth Mwige on November 20, 2020 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Political parties have been urged to align their manifestos with Kenya’s long-term development blueprint - Vision 2030. 

Kenneth Mwige, the Director-General, Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat (below) said this would help safeguard the country’s economic development strategy.

He said most of the manifestos being launched by those seeking public office ahead of the August elections are either unrealistic or too complex. 

Mr Mwige, who was speaking during a sensitisation session for political parties in Nairobi on Wednesday, insisted that manifestos should be broken down for easy consumption by ordinary Kenyans. 

READ MORE

He said aligning parties’ manifestos with the Vision 2030 economic blueprint would ensure continuity in the execution of key projects. 

“When a new administration takes over, it does what it thinks is important,” he said, adding that this ends up being touch-and-go in some projects.

Vision 2030 has three pillars — economic, social and political. The aim of this long-term development blueprint is to transform Kenya into a middle-income country where citizens enjoy a high standard of living.

Mwige discouraged political parties from compiling what he called “academic manifestos” filled with jargon that does not explain in detail how they will be achieved. 

“We just want to know (as citizens) how water will get to us,” he said. 

The manifestos, Mwige said, should be informed by economic realities and the country’s development agenda. 

“We want the manifestos to speak to Kenyans,” he said. 

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu said the sensitisation session, which was attended by secretary generals of political parties, among other officials, was meant to amplify the issues around the political pillar of Vision 2030. 

“We are discussing how best parties can work out their manifestos to capture the aspiration of vision 2030 political pillar,” she said. 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
James Finlay workers get nod to sue tea firm in Scotland over injuries
A case in which current and former workers have sued James Finlay Tea Company will now be heard in Scotland.
EABL’s half-year profit hits five-year high to Sh8.7b
East African Breweries Ltd’s (EABL) net profits more than doubled in the first half of 2021 to a five-year high of Sh8.7 billion.

MOST READ

Secrets of the wealthy
Secrets of the wealthy

ENTERPRISE

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
James Finlay workers get nod to sue tea firm in Scotland over injuries

By Steve Mkawale | 1 hour ago

James Finlay workers get nod to sue tea firm in Scotland over injuries
EABL’s half-year profit hits five-year high to Sh8.7b

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

EABL’s half-year profit hits five-year high to Sh8.7b
State hikes civil servants’ rent for the first time in two decades

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

State hikes civil servants’ rent for the first time in two decades
Flower exports drop by 7.5pc on market lockdown

By Anthony Gitonga | 1 day ago

Flower exports drop by 7.5pc on market lockdown
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC