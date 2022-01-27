× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tullow submits plan for Turkana oil fields

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | January 27th 2022
By Macharia Kamau | January 27th 2022
NEWS

 

A drilling rig at the Ngamia-1 well in the Lokichar Basin, Turkana County operated by British exploration firm Tullow Oil [File]

Tullow Oil has submitted a plan to the government detailing how it will develop the oil fields in Turkana County.

This comes as analysts say Kenya’s fledgling oil and gas industry could experience delays in decision making by government entities as the country heads towards the General Election in August.

Tullow said in an operational update yesterday that it submitted the field development plan to the Petroleum ministry in December.

READ MORE

The plan was part of the requirements by the ministry when it extended the company’s exploration licences in late 2020.

The firm also said it is still searching for a strategic partner that is expected to play a critical role in enabling the project to move to commercial phase.

“In December 2021, as per the licence extension obligations provided by the Government of Kenya in September 2020, the Project Oil Kenya Joint Venture Partners (Total Energies and Africa Oil) submitted a field development plan for the 10BB and 13T licences, including the additional exploration and appraisal opportunities within the 10BB and 13T licences,” Tullow said in the update.

“The exploration and production plan for 10BA was also submitted. The JV Partners continue to seek a strategic partner for this project and constructive discussions continue with interested parties.”

Sell stake

The companies have in the past said they planned to sell about half of their combined stake to the strategic partner.

The new firm could also take over the day-to-day operations of the project in the Lokichar basin.

Tullow Oil, with a 50 per cent stake in the Lokichar oil block, is the project operator while Africa Oil and Total Energies have a 25 per cent stake each.

In its statement, Tullow said it planned to spend an estimated $5 million (Sh565 million) in its work in Kenya over 2022.

This is substantially lower compared to Ghana where the firm has lined up $370 million (Sh42 billion). It is already producing oil in the West African country.

The firm last year said the Kenyan project will require a capital expenditure of $3.4 billion (Sh384 billion) that will be used in constructing a crude oil processing facility in Lokichar and an export pipeline to Lamu.

Analysts at the Kenya Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas (KCSPOG) said this year’s elections could slow down decision making within government, which might further delay oil exploration activities.

“The upcoming elections pose challenge for the upstream petroleum sector. Election years are usually marred by delays in government services, especially if there is a leadership change in the respective ministries,” said KCSPOG in an outlook for the local oil and gas industry.

“Delayed government services could also slow down exploration and decrease investor interest.” 

The lobby also noted that the recent commencement of exploration work in offshore blocks by Italian firm Eni had potential to enhance its position as an emerging oil province.

Eni started drilling at block l11b, where it is in a joint venture with Total Energies and Qatar Energy, in late December.

The block is 170 kilometres from the coast and was in 2014 drilled by America’s Anadarko Petroleum, which showed existence of a petroleum system.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Co-op Bank employees, client in an account access dispute
Two Co-operative Bank employees now risk jail or a fine of Sh200,000 for declining to allow a man access his late mother’s account.
Loan defaults dip to lowest in 19 months
"Repayments and recoveries were noted in the manufacturing, personal and household, transport and communication and building and construction sectors.

MOST READ

The BIG lie about Kenya’s mega retailers
The BIG lie about Kenya’s mega retailers

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Flower exports drop by 7.5pc on market lockdown

By Anthony Gitonga | 32 minutes ago

Flower exports drop by 7.5pc on market lockdown
Ketraco, Kenya Power haggle over Sh39m costs of blackout

By Macharia Kamau | 23 hours ago

Ketraco, Kenya Power haggle over Sh39m costs of blackout
SBM Bank gives solar firm Sh1.6 billion loan

By Standard Correspondent | 1 day ago

SBM Bank gives solar firm Sh1.6 billion loan
World Bank to provide financial backing to lower electricity bills

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

World Bank to provide financial backing to lower electricity bills
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC