Talks to have DRC join regional trading bloc enters homestretch
NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | January 18th 2022
NEWS
Negotiations to have the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) admitted into the East African Community (EAC) by end of this month kicked off yesterday with calls on stakeholders to expedite the process.
The negotiations, which are being held at a Nairobi hotel will employ ‘tough love’ as described by EAC and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed on existing issues and opportunities.
Mr Mohamed, who officiated the launch of the negotiations said the addition of DRC into the EAC embodies the continent’s agenda to unite all African countries.
“The initial steps have been taken through the birth of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Afcta),” said Mohamed.
READ MORE
He said the sought after outcome is to break historical barriers and maximise the continent’s trade potential, which has long been under-leveraged.
He lauded the progress made within the EAC on cross-border movement - where one does not need a passport to enter a partner nation as long as he has an identity card.
Mr Mohamed said the same is being worked on for tourists who will only need to apply for a single visa to travel to any of the EAC nations.
The cabinet secretary said DRC joining the regional trading bloc is long overdue since the country has a lot in common with the rest of EAC, including its utilisation of the Mombasa and Dar es Salaam ports.
DRC will be the seventh nation joining the EAC with Somalia expected to follow suit. “We cannot control the pace of those members who need to join,” said Mohamed.
A report from the negotiations is expected to be submitted to the Council of Ministers in the region who will forward it to the Head of States for consideration for DRC to be admitted to the community.
“All this must happen between now and at the end of January,” said EAC Secretary-General Peter Mathuki.
Mr Mathuki said the February target follows the directive of the heads of State of the EAC nations, following their meeting end of December 2021.
“We expect this process will be seamless for the betterment of our people,” he said.
DRC Vice Prime Minister who doubles as Foreign Affairs Minister Christophe Lutundula said his country is not joining the table empty-handed, citing investments in energy, agriculture, human and natural resources.
RELATED VIDEOS
Boost for traders as SGR-metre rail start operationsIt now takes Sh90,000 per container to transport goods via rail compared to Sh200,000 per container via road.
Savannah Cement to raise Sh40b on London bourse for clinker plantCEO says locally, they may not find banks willing to finance such big projects unless it is a syndicate.
MOST READ
Flashy banker now living among Buddhist monks
BUSINESS
- The Sh950m that nobody wants to touch
BUSINESS
- Photography businesses diversify to survive in a changing world
WORK LIFE
By Tony Mbaya
- Are we really facing a resignation crisis?
WORK LIFE
- Your money and relatives: Just exactly where do you draw line?
DR PESA
- Kenya Power stripped of role of managing national grid
NEWS