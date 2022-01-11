× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Insurers' loss on motor vehicle covers doubles to Sh7.3 billion

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | January 11th 2022
By Patrick Alushula | January 11th 2022
NEWS

Insurers have raised their premiums in a bid to shield themselves from the rising losses, leading to a legal battle with customers. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Insurance firms’ loss from insuring motor vehicles doubled in the nine months ended September last year on increased travel activities, intensifying the push for increased premiums.

New data from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows that the underwriting loss - the difference between premiums collected and claims plus expenses paid - jumped to Sh7.31 billion from Sh3.52 billion in a similar period in 2020.

Underwriting losses from insuring private motor vehicles jumped by 120 per cent to Sh4.83 billion, while that from commercial motor vehicles rose by 87.3 per cent to hit Sh2.48 billion.

READ MORE

The latest losses from motor vehicle covers saw general insurers sink into a Sh4.13 billion underwriting loss - nearly five times more than the Sh879.3 million loss in the period ended September 2020.

“This was mainly attributed to high increase in loss ratios in motor private and motor commercial classes of insurance business due to relaxation of restrictions that had been imposed on travel due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said IRA.

The loss ratio for motor private rose from 72.1 per cent to 89.4 per cent, meaning insurers were paying out Sh894 in claims for every Sh1,000 collected in premiums.

Many insurers have this year raised their premiums in a bid to shield themselves from the rising losses, leading to a legal battle with customers.

Kenya Human Rights Commission has sued IRA, accusing insurers of unreasonably increasing motor vehicles premiums and declining to offer compressive cover for vehicles that are at least 12 years old.

The private vehicle insurance class is on course to returning underwriting losses for the tenth straight year amid fraud and price undercutting as insurers battle for market share.

General insurers last made underwriting profit from private the motor insurance class in 2011, raking in Sh279 million.

The combined nine-month underwriting losses for private and public vehicles surpass the Sh5.54 billion posted in the full-year 2020.

Heightened Covid-19 restrictions such as curfews and lockdowns in 2020 had cut travel activities as schools shut down, many businesses scaled down and a majority of workers worked remotely.

Insurers had also benefited from people staying away from hospitals for fear of contracting the virus, but this has been reversed, with medical underwriting profit dropping 77 per cent to Sh316 million from Sh1.37 billion.

Motor and medical insurance are the major classes for general insurers and accounted for 63.2 per cent of the Sh121.41 billion gross premium incomes under the general insurance business in the nine months ended September last year.

The underwriting loss for general insurers came on the back of claims paid rising by Sh6.56 billion to Sh46.97 billion to overtake pre-pandemic payments.

“Medical, motor private and motor commercial had the highest amounts of paid claims at 40 per cent, 26.8 per cent and 21.8 per cent respectively of total industry paid claims under general insurance business,” said the regulator.

The rising losses in the motor vehicle cover come against the backdrop of worsening claims ratio, with the sector banking on digital motor vehicle insurance certificates to cut fraud.

Insurers have in the past complained of rising cases of fraud in the form of fictitious accidents, multiple insurance contracts and claims on a single vehicle. Some motorists are also short-changing insurers by using their vehicles for purposes different from those insured against, raising risk exposure.

The situation is made worse by price undercutting as the 36 insurers offering motor vehicle covers compete for customers. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Kenya Railways drops charges for cargo destined for Uganda
The move is meant to increase cargo ferried through the railway and reduce the time taken to transport goods to neighbouring countries.
Equity enters concentrated life insurance business
Equity Life Assurance Kenya yesterday received licence from Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), to start operations.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mumias takeover plan brews bitter sugar battle between Rai brothers

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Mumias takeover plan brews bitter sugar battle between Rai brothers
Equity enters concentrated life insurance business

By Patrick Alushula | 10 hours ago

Equity enters concentrated life insurance business
Sweet aroma of Kenyan tea wafts in Dubai

By Brian George | 10 hours ago

Sweet aroma of Kenyan tea wafts in Dubai
Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility

By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | 1 day ago

Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC