× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility

NEWS
By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | January 10th 2022
By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | January 10th 2022
NEWS

Kisumu International Airport. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Farmers in Western Kenya eyeing the lucrative export market are headed for better times, following the launch of a cargo division and cold chain at the Kisumu International Airport.

At the weekend, the inaugural flight ferrying 16 tonnes of cargo destined for United Kingdom flew from Kisumu, highlighting Kenya's quest to expand its freight cargo export destinations.?

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties are also eyeing to tap into the development to promote horticultural farming for the export market as well as position Kisumu as a regional business hub.

The upgrade was pioneered by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o’s in collaboration with Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways.

READ MORE

Speaking during the launch, leaders and senior government officials, including Nyong’o and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, said the facility will see the region produce more products for export and revamp its economy.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

They urged residents to tap into the international market, with Kenya Airways promising to increase cargo flights if demand grows.

“What we are witnessing today is a major economic boon for this region. It is a major statement that we have been sitting on a massive economic potential,” said Nyong’o.

“The establishment of the cargo village at the airport will create employment opportunities for cargo airlines, freight forwarders and fish traders.” 

The first cargo flown from Kisumu included several boxes of green chilly.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Allan Kivaluka said the airline will provide a capacity of six tonnes of cargo daily from the lakeside city.

“We are committing to introduce a fully-fledged freighter once the region is able to produce more cargo,” said Kivaluka. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
The super fruit is going for Sh60 a piece with prices expected to rise as demand grows globally.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022

By Standard Team | 1 day ago

Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022
Relief as Energy Ministry gazettes new electricity tariffs

By Betty Njeru | 2 days ago

Relief as Energy Ministry gazettes new electricity tariffs
World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks

By Reuters | 3 days ago

World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks
Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports

By Patrick Alushula | 3 days ago

Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC