Export boon for Lake region as Kisumu gets cold storage facility
NEWS
By Harold Otieno Odhiambo | January 10th 2022
NEWS
Farmers in Western Kenya eyeing the lucrative export market are headed for better times, following the launch of a cargo division and cold chain at the Kisumu International Airport.
At the weekend, the inaugural flight ferrying 16 tonnes of cargo destined for United Kingdom flew from Kisumu, highlighting Kenya's quest to expand its freight cargo export destinations.?
The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties are also eyeing to tap into the development to promote horticultural farming for the export market as well as position Kisumu as a regional business hub.
The upgrade was pioneered by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o’s in collaboration with Kenya Airports Authority and Kenya Airways.
READ MORE
Speaking during the launch, leaders and senior government officials, including Nyong’o and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, said the facility will see the region produce more products for export and revamp its economy.
They urged residents to tap into the international market, with Kenya Airways promising to increase cargo flights if demand grows.
“What we are witnessing today is a major economic boon for this region. It is a major statement that we have been sitting on a massive economic potential,” said Nyong’o.
“The establishment of the cargo village at the airport will create employment opportunities for cargo airlines, freight forwarders and fish traders.”
The first cargo flown from Kisumu included several boxes of green chilly.
Kenya Airways Chief Executive Allan Kivaluka said the airline will provide a capacity of six tonnes of cargo daily from the lakeside city.
“We are committing to introduce a fully-fledged freighter once the region is able to produce more cargo,” said Kivaluka.
RELATED VIDEOS
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrivesThe super fruit is going for Sh60 a piece with prices expected to rise as demand grows globally.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
New twist in Mumias lease deal as Tumaz, Sarrai battle over alleged contempt
BUSINESS
- Kenya’s sky-rocketing debt shoots past Sh8trn
BUSINESS
- Good news as power cost set to go down
BUSINESS
- Captains of industry give positive projections on 2022
NEWS
- China hints at extending SGR to Kisumu, neighbouring states
BUSINESS
- KFC potato politics speaks of the depth of Kenya’s political rot
OPINION