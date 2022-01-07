× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kakuzi braces for dip in earnings amid low exports

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | January 7th 2022
By Patrick Alushula | January 7th 2022
NEWS

 

Kakuzi attributes decline in earnings to lower global market prices. [File, Standard]

Agricultural firm Kakuzi expects its earnings for the full year ended December 2021 to fall to levels seen at least six years ago on the back of reduced avocado exports and depressed prices.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm issued a profit warning yesterday, signalling that its full-year earnings will fall by at least a quarter.

The profit warning is despite the half-year results to June 2021 having been relatively steady, falling from Sh285.9 million to Sh276.7 million and indicating that its woes relate to the second half.

READ MORE

Kakuzi in 2020 posted Sh622.03 million and the profit warning means the earnings will not be above Sh466.53 million — a level that only beats the Sh459.7 million posted in 2015.

The firm’s chairman Nicholas Nga’ng’a attributes the profit warning on an 18 per cent fall in avocado production due to biannual bearing — a phenomenon where an unusually heavy crop in one particular year is followed by a year of low production.

The decline in earnings is also due to lower global market prices in Kakuzi’s European markets amid low consumption trends due to the Covid-19 disruptions. “This is due to an oversupply of fruit from Peru and Columbia which impacted prices during the same period that our fruit was also in the market,” said the firm.

Avocado accounted for 64 per cent of Kakuzi’s sales in 2020, highlighting the concentration risk and commodity price risk the firm faces as the price fluctuates. “The board is stepping up the execution efforts on our product diversification strategy, which is of critical importance. This strategy aims to mitigate the global market volatility and overreliance on any one product,” said Ng’ang’a.

The firm has not entered into any derivative transactions to limit commodity price risk that also extends to other crops including tea and macadamia.

Kakuzi for instance said if commodity prices had fallen by five per cent in 2020, profit after tax would have fallen by Sh196.8 million or 31.6 per cent.

UK supermarkets such as Tesco had suspended supplies from Kakuzi after the alleged assault and sexual harassment at the agricultural firm dating from 2009 to January 2020.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks
World food prices jumped 28 per cent last year to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why KFC is in trouble with Twitter users in Kenya
Why KFC is in trouble with Twitter users in Kenya

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi and Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

World food prices hit 10-year high on harvest setbacks
KTDA to transport tea to Mombasa via SGR

By Peter Theuri | 10 hours ago

KTDA to transport tea to Mombasa via SGR
Car & General quadruples dividend payout as profits rise

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Car & General quadruples dividend payout as profits rise
KenGen ramps up plans to build solar panel production plant

By Macharia Kamau | 16 hours ago

KenGen ramps up plans to build solar panel production plant
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC