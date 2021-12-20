× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
MultiChoice GOtv network expands to Nanyuki, Bomet

NEWS
By James Wanzala | December 20th 2021
NEWS

Laikipia County CEC Biwott Tirop and MultiChoice Director Nancy Matimu unveil the plaque of a new mast in Nanyuki. [James Wanzala, Standard]

MultiChoice has launched new GOtv transmission sites in Nanyuki (Laikipia) and Bomet counties.

This means its customers in Nanyuki, Timau, Naro Moru, Doldol and Thigitu can now access entertainment on the GOtv service with clear picture quality.

Bomet’s site will boost GOtv reception in Bomet town and adjacent areas including Silibwet, Tenwek, Longisa, Merigi, Motigo, Aisaik, Chebole Kapsoiya and Chebile.

This, it noted will give customers access to more channels, clearer signal and local and international entertainment. “The residents of Bomet are happy with the work MultiChoice has put in place to ensure that we can now enjoy affordable entertainment on GOtv,” said County Secretary Simon Langat while commissioning the site.

"Boosting of the signal in this region will provide more people with access to news and entertainment.” MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu said GOtv is committed to offering more choices through affordable packages that are tailor-made to suit a variety of customers.

"Through our expansive partner and dealer network, customers can access sales and after-sales service as we seek to increase information access across the country,” she said.

Bomet is the 26th site that GOtv has commissioned after Nanyuki, which was launched on Tuesday. GOtv will launch four new sites in the coming months in a signal expansion plan that will see the company own 30 transmission sites in Kenya by March 2022.

Laikipia County Executive Committee for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives Biwott Tirop said the site will unlock more employment opportunities for residents.

Confidence drives economy so don’t allow fear to rule 2022 poll
The economy runs on confidence. When optimism is high, the economy grows faster.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

