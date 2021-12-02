× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

No full pay for pilots, says KQ

NEWS
By Peter Theuri | December 2nd 2021

Kenya Airways (KQ) says it is unable to pay pilots their full salaries despite an improvement in the airline’s performance following a period of devastation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association had written to the KQ management demanding full payment of their salaries and allowances that were cut to help the carrier pull through the coronavirus turbulence.

All employees in the company have been on a reduced salary since April 2020. 

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka. [File, Standard]

In a statement yesterday, KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka said despite domestic operations improving to 90 per cent last month compared to the 2019 pre-Covid travel numbers, performance on international routes, which make the bulk of the airline’s revenue, stood at 52 per cent of the same period.

READ MORE

 Police officers’ ‘slashed salaries’: What’s happening?

 6,000 teachers rejoin KNUT

 KQ boss Allan Kilavuka: Pilots to wait longer for full salaries

 Bank shareholders primed for bumper dividend payouts

“Considering that the business is yet to recover fully and the need to meet and manage critical support for business continuity and recovery, it is impossible to meet the pilot union’s demands for 100 per cent salary and allowances for November 2021,” he said.

“However, as communicated to our staff before, we will revert to full pay at the soonest possible opportunity.” 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
Graduates innovate remote child testing kits
The device monitors and records the height, weight, temperature and location of the baby. It then relays the information, real-time, to doctors.
Parliament’s think tank says raising debt ceiling inevitable
Treasury also noted that borrowing was growing at a faster rate than national output.

MOST READ

Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive
Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Parliament’s think tank says raising debt ceiling inevitable

By Patrick Alushula | 18 minutes ago

Parliament’s think tank says raising debt ceiling inevitable
KQ boss Allan Kilavuka: Pilots to wait longer for full salaries

By Winfrey Owino | 3 hours ago

KQ boss Allan Kilavuka: Pilots to wait longer for full salaries
Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive

By Patrick Alushula | 1 day ago

Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive
Business leaders seek closer Kenya-DRC trade ties

By Frankline Sunday in Kinshasa | 1 day ago

Business leaders seek closer Kenya-DRC trade ties
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC