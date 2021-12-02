No full pay for pilots, says KQ

Kenya Airways (KQ) says it is unable to pay pilots their full salaries despite an improvement in the airline’s performance following a period of devastation by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association had written to the KQ management demanding full payment of their salaries and allowances that were cut to help the carrier pull through the coronavirus turbulence.

All employees in the company have been on a reduced salary since April 2020. Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka. [File, Standard]

In a statement yesterday, KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka said despite domestic operations improving to 90 per cent last month compared to the 2019 pre-Covid travel numbers, performance on international routes, which make the bulk of the airline’s revenue, stood at 52 per cent of the same period.

“Considering that the business is yet to recover fully and the need to meet and manage critical support for business continuity and recovery, it is impossible to meet the pilot union’s demands for 100 per cent salary and allowances for November 2021,” he said.

“However, as communicated to our staff before, we will revert to full pay at the soonest possible opportunity.”

