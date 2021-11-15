× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Hotel's ex-workers reach out to Atwoli over lost jobs, dues

NEWS
By Philip Mwakio | November 15th 2021

Some 36 former hotel staff have reached out to Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli (pictured) to compel the hotel management to compensate them for the loss of their jobs.

They worked for Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre and Spa in Mombasa since 2015 when it first opened its doors to the public.

The workers said they were declared redundant and sent home with only Sh50,000 each.

"We have toiled for this hotel. Always put in our best, and were part of the team that ensured that when the Hotels and Restaurants Authority (TRA) carried out hotel classification, we attained a five-star rating," said Omar Gwashe, former shop steward.

He said that while they have no problem with the hotel declaring redundancies, they are not happy with how they were treated right from the day they were handed dismissal letters.

The Standard contacted the hotel's Managing Director, Hosnain Noorani, who later asked a Mr Nicholas from the HR department to call this writer.

The HR had not responded by the time of going to press.  

