We have no problem with Kenyans faking lifestyles on social media – KRA
NEWS
By Elvince Joshua | November 12th 2021
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) says people faking lifestyles on social media have no reason to worry, as the authority will only pounce on those who are not tax compliant.
Speaking on Spice FM on Thursday morning, KRA’s digital economy manager Nixon Omondi said those who feel targeted by the taxman’s announcement – that it would scour social media for tax evaders – “are people who haven’t filed their tax returns”.
“People who fake lifestyles on social media have no reason to worry. As KRA, we cannot assume that the lifestyles posted on social media amount to taxes. [Should we suspect that you’re evading taxes], we’ll dig deeper into your tax history to get the factual position,” he said.
READ MORE
Illicit sugar from Uganda too sweet for rogue traders
Rush to check tax compliance status after reports KRA monitors social media
Kenyans react after KRA says it's coming for online wealth flaunters
Omondi, however, said those posting pictures of mega projects such as high-end houses and real estate will be closely scrutinised.
“We’d seek to know if you are the real owner of the property [whose pictures you posted online]. We’d ask you to give us the land record number. If you share that information, then we’d ask if you are paying taxes on the rent you’re receiving from the houses. If you are just a developer, then we’d ask if you’re paying corporate income tax.”
Also targeted, are Kenyans posting pictures of exotic holiday experiences, luxurious vehicles, expensive parties and regular out-of-country trips.
“As KRA, we don’t conduct lifestyle audits. We won’t be asking you anything outside tax matters,” said Omondi.
“If you’re flying around the world regularly, [and posting the pictures online], when we approach you, co-operate. If you raised the money through a regular income, just show us that you’ve been paying your Pay as You Earn (PAYE). When you can prove the source of the funds that you’re spending, we won’t have any issues with you.”
RELATED VIDEOS
War on Counterfeits: KRA officers sieze more than 30,000 litres of opaque beer in Embu county
KRA yakusanya shilingi 200B katika mwaka wa 2020; ni kiasi kikubwa kinyume na matarajio
Taxes & Small enterprises, discussion with experts from KRA | KTN News Special | Part 2
Auditor General reveals the shame of lopsided power dealsAuditor questions why one of the firms is paid Sh190 per unit of electricity supplied while KenGen gets only Sh5.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Fish worth Sh200 million rotting in Busia
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- Rush to check tax compliance status after reports KRA monitors social media
BUSINESS
- Ugandan telco woos Kenyans on Sh27.6b IPO
NEWS
- Economy grows by 10 per cent in second quarter
NEWS
- Kenyans gambled Sh83 billion through M-Pesa in six months
NEWS
- Procurement lobby petitions KEMSA over sackings
NEWS