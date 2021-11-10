Ugandan telco woos Kenyans on Sh27.6b IPO
NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | November 10th 2021
MTN Uganda has underlined the potential in internet and mobile money transfer business as it woos Kenyans to subscribe to its Sh27.6 billion initial public offering (IPO).
The telco says the mobile money market has an opportunity to grow to 500,000 merchants from the current 45,000, and fixed internet numbers to shoot up from the current 3,000 to 3,000,000.
While the East African Community countries have up to November 22, to grab a share of the firm’s business, only Tanzania and Kenya have given a ‘no objection’ to the IPO.
The rest of the countries, according to the IPO’s broker, are still ironing out some issues.
READ MORE
MTN Uganda stake sale to be restricted to East Africans -regulator
MTN faces more problems in Uganda as authorities query its sales figures
MTN Uganda CEO deported over national security - police
“The goal is to have the approval as soon as possible,” said SBG Securities (Uganda) Chief Executive Joram Ongura during a marketing forum with investors in Nairobi on Monday.
The IPO follows renewal of MTN Uganda’s license by the Uganda Communication Commission, which was pegged on three conditions, among them offering 20 per cent of shareholding to the public, with Ugandans being given priority.
As a result, MTN Group (South Africa) is putting up 4.5 billion of the 22.5 billion shares it holds in MTN Uganda up for sale.
Shareholding in MTN Uganda comprises 96 per cent under MTN Group and 4 per cent under businessman Charles Mbire.
Interested Kenyans can buy the shares, each at Sh6.30, with bonus shares for every 100.
Investors in East Africa will get five per cent bonus shares when they make their purchase, while Ugandans will get 10 per cent when they buy through the m-IPO platform.
If they buy traditionally, then the bonus is 5 per cent.
Minimum shares one can buy is 500, which comes to an investment of Sh3,150 (Ush100,000).
“We have made it so affordable. I know even if you were to buy a piece of land, I do not think you can get one for Ush100,000,” said MTN Uganda Chief Executive Wim Vanhelleputte.
He said the IPO was an opportunity to grow the firm’s shareholding to even 50,000.
Mr Vanhelleputte said the future was bright if the country’s population was put in the growth equation, as well as gross domestic product growth at average 5 per cent to 6 per cent due to the newly-discovered oil industry.
He said the potential for mobile data in the next two or three years was 50 per cent to 60 per cent, as the uptake of smartphones shoots up.
Vanhelleputte cited Safaricom’s growth, which is now spilling into other regions, saying there was a lot MTN could learn to spur its growth in Uganda. “We have 45,000 active money transfer merchants while the opportunity is about 500,000. The way Lipa na M-Pesa is everywhere, we hope to deliver a similar model in Uganda with time,” he said.
I&M Bank gets nod to launch in UgandaI&M Group has received regulatory clearance from Bank of Uganda to launch operations in the country.
Kepsa, Absa Bank to train one million youth on digital jobsKenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has announced a partnership with Absa Bank Kenya to train one million youth on digital job opportunities.
MOST READ
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa
BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare
- Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
NEWS
- Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
BUSINESS
- What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
SCI & TECH
By Betty Njeru
- Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
BUSINESS