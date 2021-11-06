Butali Sugar resumes production after two-month break
NEWS
By Jackline Inyanji | November 6th 2021
Kakamega North-based Butali Sugar Company has resumed operations after a two-month break for expansion and routine maintenance.
This comes as a relief for the 65,000 farmers contracted by the miller.
The management said it is expanding the companies capacity to increase sugar production.
Managing Director Sanjey Pate said they want to increase their crushing capacity by 2,000 tonnes of cane per day, from 3,000 tonnes.
Farmers interviewed welcomed the development terming the miller's presumption operations timely as their crop is ready for harvesting.
READ MORE
Kisumu traders have case to answer in Sh79m sugar fraud case
Relief for sugarcane farmers as miller unveils expansion plans
US company tops bids for Mumias lease
Sanjey said harvesting and transportation of sugar cane will be accelerated.
“We have been developing between 6,000 and 7,000 acres under sugarcane annually. This forced us to increase our crushing capacity and improve our efficiency in terms of cane harvesting and haulage,” said Sanjey.
He added: “We are also in the process of launching a cogeneration factory and other subsidiary industries for the benefit of our farmers in Kakamega, Nandi and Bungoma counties.”
The miller has been paying farmer Sh3,833 per tonne but Sanjey said they are ready to pay whatever price that will be set by the Interim Sugarcane Pricing Committee appointed by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.
“We are ready to give farmers the best price based on the recommendations of the cane pricing committee,” said Sanjey.
Butali Sugarcane Farmers Association chairman William Kopi said a majority of the farmers have secured permits allowing them to harvest their crop.
“Farmers will start harvesting their crop today (Friday) because the factory has put in place proper measures to ensure the harvested crop is collected in the shortest time possible from the farms,” said Mr Kopi.
He said the new tractors bought by Butali Sugar Company recently will help end the delays in collecting harvested cane which ends up drying on farms.
"Farmers have been experiencing challenges especially delays in collection and transportation of cane. Bad roads in this area have only served to compound the situation further," said Kopi.
Butali sugar has bought 100 tractors to improve cane delivery within its catchment area.
Auto dealer CMC Holdings delivered the first fleet of 45 Holland tractors to the factory last week. They cost the company Sh450 million.
RELATED VIDEOS
Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias
Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company
Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues
E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chanceE4Impact is an initiative started to train impact entrepreneurs in Africa, funded by The European Union, French Embassy and other partners.
Reforms at Kemsa will be painful but are set to bear fruit soonKemsa handles drugs supply chain needs of more than 8,000 health facilities countrywide through a last-mile delivery service.
MOST READ
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
BUSINESS
By Jael Mboga
- ADC imports 19 bulls for breeding from S Africa
BUSINESS
By Osinde Obare
- Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
NEWS
- Fuel set to cost less in Nairobi as KPC plans truck loading facility
BUSINESS
- What to do when a thief hacks your phone and takes a mobile loan
SCI & TECH
By Betty Njeru
- Massive layoffs cap IMF’s release of Sh29 billion facility to Kenya
BUSINESS