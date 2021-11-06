× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Butali Sugar resumes production after two-month break

NEWS
By Jackline Inyanji | November 6th 2021
Butali Sugar finance official Daniel Kiyondi, Butali sugar managing director Sanjay Patel and business consultant Eastern central Africa, Tonny Mzee. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Kakamega North-based Butali Sugar Company has resumed operations after a two-month break for expansion and routine maintenance.

This comes as a relief for the 65,000 farmers contracted by the miller.

The management said it is expanding the companies capacity to increase sugar production.

Managing Director Sanjey Pate said they want to increase their crushing capacity by 2,000 tonnes of cane per day, from 3,000 tonnes.

Farmers interviewed welcomed the development terming the miller's presumption operations timely as their crop is ready for harvesting.

READ MORE

 Kisumu traders have case to answer in Sh79m sugar fraud case

 Relief for sugarcane farmers as miller unveils expansion plans

 US company tops bids for Mumias lease

 Miwani sugar ordered out of disputed prime land

Sanjey said harvesting and transportation of sugar cane will be accelerated.

“We have been developing between 6,000 and 7,000 acres under sugarcane annually. This forced us to increase our crushing capacity and improve our efficiency in terms of cane harvesting and haulage,” said Sanjey.

He added: “We are also in the process of launching a cogeneration factory and other subsidiary industries for the benefit of our farmers in Kakamega, Nandi and Bungoma counties.”

The miller has been paying farmer Sh3,833 per tonne but Sanjey said they are ready to pay whatever price that will be set by the Interim Sugarcane Pricing Committee appointed by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

“We are ready to give farmers the best price based on the recommendations of the cane pricing committee,” said Sanjey.

Butali Sugarcane Farmers Association chairman William Kopi said a majority of the farmers have secured permits allowing them to harvest their crop.

“Farmers will start harvesting their crop today (Friday) because the factory has put in place proper measures to ensure the harvested crop is collected in the shortest time possible from the farms,” said Mr Kopi.

He said the new tractors bought by Butali Sugar Company recently will help end the delays in collecting harvested cane which ends up drying on farms.

"Farmers have been experiencing challenges especially delays in collection and transportation of cane. Bad roads in this area have only served to compound the situation further," said Kopi.

Butali sugar has bought 100 tractors to improve cane delivery within its catchment area.

Auto dealer CMC Holdings delivered the first fleet of 45 Holland tractors to the factory last week. They cost the company Sh450 million.

[email protected] 

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi's take on the war between the Executive vs Judiciary & the troubled Mumias

Leasing process to be taken to salvage the troubled Mumias Sugar company

Bitter Sugar Wars: Local leaders trade accusations as the row over Mumias Sugar Company continues

Share this story
E4Impact initiative: Giving small business more than just a chance
E4Impact is an initiative started to train impact entrepreneurs in Africa, funded by The European Union, French Embassy and other partners.
Reforms at Kemsa will be painful but are set to bear fruit soon
Kemsa handles drugs supply chain needs of more than 8,000 health facilities countrywide through a last-mile delivery service.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion

By Dominic Omondi | 19 hours ago

Equity Bank profit surges by 79 per cent to Sh26.9 billion
New plant expected to cut drug costs

By Esther Dianah | 1 day ago

New plant expected to cut drug costs
KenGen yet to decide if it is time to pull workers out of Ethiopia

By Antony Gitonga | 1 day ago

KenGen yet to decide if it is time to pull workers out of Ethiopia
Kenya gets Sh29 billion more from IMF

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

Kenya gets Sh29 billion more from IMF
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC