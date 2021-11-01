UN body renews Utalii College certification
NEWS
By Philip Mwakio | November 1st 2021
The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has renewed Kenya Utalii College (KUC) certification for a four-year term.
College Principal and Chief Executive Officer Hashim Mohamed said they had received confirmation of the renewal of the UNWTO TedQual Certification.
UNWTO TedQual is the only international quality certification issued by UNWTO for higher tourism education, training and research programmes worldwide.
According to Mohamed, UNWTO Academy Director Omar Valdez said the certification was renewed effective October 21, 2021, to October 20, 2025.
"The successful renewal of the UNWTO TedQual Certification for another four years affirms KUC’s commitment to offering excellent training in the hospitality industry," he said.
Mohamed said the certification was awarded after a thorough audit process that saw the institution attain a 90 per cent degree of accomplishment.
“We remain focused and have adopted a continuous improvement plan that positively impacts on the relevance of training and curriculum delivery,” he said.
The audited programme, Travel and Tourism Management course, is a three-year diploma that equips students with supervisory and operational skills. Mohamed said students who take this course are also prepared for the IATA Diploma Foundation, Consultant and Management level examinations.
KUC as an institution holding a UNWTO TedQual Certificate will be granted a 33 per cent reduction of the annual membership fee.
Other benefits include automatic alerts on calls that the UNWTO Academy publishes when looking for experts for the executive training courses organised around the world and access to exclusive discounts for education initiatives organised by UNWTO and the UNWTO Academy.
