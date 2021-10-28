Tree planting drive now gathers speed
NEWS
By Paul Kang'ethe | October 28th 2021
A new partnership to plant fruit trees in schools in the country has reached Kiambu County.
Non-governmental organisation Fruity Schools Africa in partnership with the Standard Group, the Slovakian Embassy and other partners plan to plant over one million fruit trees in underutilised spaces in more than 35,000 public schools across the country.
The initiative has now reached Kiambu County, with the Slovakian Embassy sponsoring the organisation to plant 5,000 fruity trees in 100 schools in the county, starting with Kiu River Secondary School.
“I am more than happy to launch the project of planting 5,000 fruit trees which we have sponsored through Fruity Schools Africa. This shows how important we consider planting trees, and our partner Fruity Schools Africa is doing a great job,” said Ambassador Katrina Zuffa.
Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi promised to support the initiative and other ongoing efforts to make the county green again. Each of the 100 selected schools will get 50 fruit trees.
“This noble project relates well with the government’s agenda of food security and gearing towards the 10 per cent tree cover in the country,” she said.
