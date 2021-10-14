× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | October 14th 2021

 

Mpesa shops [Courtesy]

M-Pesa users who default on their Fuliza loans will have access to their funds in M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa accounts blocked or used to settle their outstanding balances.

This is according to an update to the terms and conditions that will give Safaricom the mandate to hold onto users’ funds on the two mobile money accounts in the event users default on the overdraft facility.

According to the new terms, KCB and NCBA may hold users’ funds in M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa as collateral and security for any Fuliza loans that are outstanding.

“You hereby agree and confirm that NCBA and KCB are entitled in its discretion to prevent or restrict you from withdrawing in whole or in part the funds in your accounts for so long as and to the extent of the amount outstanding in respect of your loan without KCB or NCBA giving any notice to you and/or without incurring any liability to you whatsoever in that connection,” reads the terms and conditions that come into effect on November 14, 2021.

READ MORE

 Kenyans’ peculiar borrowing

 Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned

 Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding

 President Uhuru sells Mpesa to Ethiopians

The updated terms further indicate that the right to hold on to users’ funds and using the same to offset Fuliza loans will also apply on savings and mobile saving accounts they hold with service providers.

The new terms also introduce a 1.083 per cent interest rate on Fuliza, whereas previously, the service charged a facility fee of the same amount.

Safaricom says the updated terms are not new but a standard for banking products.

“The new terms clarify the fact that Fuliza may be offered across additional M-Pesa products,” Dennis Mbuvi, a communication officer at Safaricom said in response to inquiries.

“As a financial service, Fuliza is offered by KCB and NCBA as licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) hence the lien clause which is standard for banking products and also there in the current terms,” he said.

This is however the first update Safaricom is making on the terms and conditions of Fuliza since its introduction in January 2019.

A previous set of terms and conditions from the company’s website makes no mention of the lien clause on KCB M-Pesa accounts or of the 1.083 per cent interest rate.

The updated terms are expected to cut the rate of loan defaults on Fuliza, discouraging the practice where users rack up outstanding principal and interest repayments and abandon their lines after they default.

It is also expected to affect users who take loans from Fuliza, KCB M-Pesa and M-Shwari at the same time, relying on savings in their mobile wallets or transaction histories to build their credit score.   

Data from Safaricom’s latest annual report indicates that Fuliza is currently the most lucrative mobile lending product for the firm.

It recorded a 61 per cent growth in revenue year-on-year to Sh4.5 billion as at the end of the last financial year, and more than 100 per cent growth in daily active users, who stood at 1.4 million daily. The fund disbursed Sh351 billion at the end of the last financial year, up from Sh245 billion last year, with a repayment rate of more than 98 per cent.

M-Shwari on the other hand recorded 3.9 million active users as of the end of the last financial year, with Sh571 billion in deposits and Sh94 billion in loan disbursements.

KCB-M-Pesa on the other hand reported a 100 per cent repayment versus disbursement rate while even as revenue and monthly active customers fell by a third in the last financial year.

RELATED VIDEOS

MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes

Police in Mombasa seek public assistance to arrest thugs who reportedly shot MPESA agent

Show me the money: Safaricom posts net profit of 74.7B, MPESA & data lifted revenues

Share this story
Avoid Ceres apple juice – watchdog
The Ceres juices were marketed in Kenya and other markets within Comesa
Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO
Cellulant board has appointed its acting Chief Executive Akshay Grover as Group CEO and director of Cellulant with effect from October 1.

MOST READ

Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO

By Correspondent | 1 hour ago

Cellulant appoints Akshay Grover CEO
Avoid Ceres apple juice – watchdog

By Macharia Kamau | 4 hours ago

Avoid Ceres apple juice – watchdog
IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions

By Reuters | 12 hours ago

IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions
Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK

By Josphat Thiong'o | 13 hours ago

Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC