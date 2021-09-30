× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | September 30th 2021

The Fuliza overdraft service transacts more than Sh1.2 billion daily. [File, Standard]

Safaricom’s mobile overdraft service Fuliza now rakes in more revenue for the telco than its mobile lending service M-Shwari, less than three years after Fuliza’s launch.

Data from the company’s latest Sustainable Business Report indicates that Kenyans borrowed Sh351 billion from the firm’s mobile overdraft facility in the 2020/2021 financial year, a 43 per cent rise from Sh245 billion the previous year.

This pales the Sh94 billion that the telco lent out through M-Shwari over the same period, a 27 per cent drop from Sh129.6 billion the previous year.

The number of active users on M-Shwari also fell 15 per cent to 3.9 million during the period under review, down from 4.6 million users the previous year.

READ MORE

 Mobile money: How Kenya finally beat the first world

 ‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more

 Let’s build more sports disciplines to match our success in athletics

 Safaricom’s allure poses headache for big investors

“Fuliza has remained our most popular loan product during the 2021 financial year with a 61.3 per cent year on year growth in revenue to Sh4.5 billion and more than 100 per cent growth in daily active Fuliza customers, now standing at 1.4 million,” said Safaricom in the report.

The Fuliza overdraft service now transacts more than Sh1.2 billion daily, going by numbers for the first half of this year, where the service moved Sh220.38 billion, a 25 per cent jump from Sh176 billion in a similar period last year.

Revenue from M-Shwari, on the other hand, stood at Sh2.2 billion over the same period, while the average value of loans increased 26 per cent to Sh5,575. Safaricom launched Fuliza in January 2019 as an overdraft facility that allows M-Pesa users to complete transactions when they run out of funds in their M-Pesa mobile wallets. M-Shwari was launched in 2012.  

Customers repay Fuliza overdrafts automatically when they deposit or receive money in their M-Pesa. This gives the service a near-100 per cent repayment rate compared to M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa, where customers are prompted to make repayments.   

According to the telco’s Sustainable Business Report, the company contributed Sh557 billion to the economy in the 2020/2021 financial year, translating to 5.2 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report further indicates that the company provided 190,273 direct and indirect jobs during the year and over one million jobs if the wider effects to the economy were included.

RELATED VIDEOS

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

MPESA Charges: Safaricom hints mobile fees comeback, move follows treasury stance on taxes

Gumzo la BBI, Upinzani Tanzania, Uajiri wa walimu TSC, Wakfu wa Safaricom | Mbiu Wikendi

Share this story
Investing in quicksand as buildings collapse across Kenya
Collapsed buldings: Chairman of the Institution of Construction Project Managers of Kenya, piles the blame on inspectors and county governments.
Take driver's seat on climate action, CS tells architects
The world has in recent years experienced unprecedented weather patterns characterised by high temperatures, extreme rainfall and severe droughts.

MOST READ

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

NEWS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy

By Bernard Sanga and Patrick Beja | 8 hours ago

Kenya speeds up quest to fully tap opportunities in unexploited blue economy
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

By Betty Njeru | 17 hours ago

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
Why we hiked kerosene prices – Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau

By Winfrey Owino | 17 hours ago

Why we hiked kerosene prices – Petroleum PS Andrew Kamau
Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds

By Betty Njeru | 19 hours ago

Kenya has best e-infrastructure in Africa, study finds
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC