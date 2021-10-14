Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog
NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 14th 2021
South Africa’s Pioneer Foods, the producer of Ceres brand of juices, has recalled its apple juice variant after it was found to have higher levels of toxins.
The juices were marketed in Kenya and other markets within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) region.
The juice has been recalled in seven African markets.
The Ceres apple juice was found to have higher levels of patulin — a mycotoxin produced by moulds that grow on foodstuffs including dried fruits.
READ MORE
Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer
Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it
Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it
The Comesa Competition Commission in a statement warned consumers to avoid the purchase of the recalled products.
“Pioneer Foods has informed the commission that the recalled products were imported and marketed in (some) member states of Comesa,” said the commission.
“In view of the foregoing… the commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products. If the above products were already purchased, consumers are advised to return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.”
The recall came after laboratory tests with the supplier of the apple juice concentrate showed a higher level of toxins.
RELATED VIDEOS
KTN News Desk: COMESA States rally behind foreign affairs CS Amina's bid for election,18/10/16
Kenya granted another 1 year extension of sugar import limits from the regional trade COMESA
IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptionsPersistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rulesM-Pesa users who default on their Fuliza loans will have access to their funds in M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa accounts blocked.
MOST READ
Consider this before leaving employment for business
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki
- Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
NEWS
- Superfast internet on the way as plan for 5G licencing starts
SCI & TECH
- Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
NEWS
- Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
FINANCIAL STANDARD
- The making of Kenya’s most expensive roads
FINANCIAL STANDARD