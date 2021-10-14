× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 14th 2021

South Africa’s Pioneer Foods, the producer of Ceres brand of juices, has recalled its apple juice variant after it was found to have higher levels of toxins.

The juices were marketed in Kenya and other markets within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) region.

The juice has been recalled in seven African markets.

The Ceres apple juice was found to have higher levels of patulin — a mycotoxin produced by moulds that grow on foodstuffs including dried fruits.

READ MORE

 Mauritian firm eyes major stake in local furniture retailer

 Egypt to file complaint

 Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it

 Egypt to file complaint

 Pastor 'turn petrol into pineapple juice' then let his congregation drink it

The Comesa Competition Commission in a statement warned consumers to avoid the purchase of the recalled products.

“Pioneer Foods has informed the commission that the recalled products were imported and marketed in (some) member states of Comesa,” said the commission.

“In view of the foregoing… the commission would like to inform the general public to exercise caution and avoid the purchase or consumption of the recalled products. If the above products were already purchased, consumers are advised to return the products where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.”

The recall came after laboratory tests with the supplier of the apple juice concentrate showed a higher level of toxins.

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN News Desk: COMESA States rally behind foreign affairs CS Amina's bid for election,18/10/16

Kenya granted another 1 year extension of sugar import limits from the regional trade COMESA

Tracing the chaos in the sugar sub sector in Kenya

Share this story
IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions
Persistent supply chain disruptions and pricing pressures are constraining the global economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic,
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
M-Pesa users who default on their Fuliza loans will have access to their funds in M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa accounts blocked.

MOST READ

Consider this before leaving employment for business
Consider this before leaving employment for business

ENTERPRISE

By Paul Kariuki

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules

By Frankline Sunday | 48 minutes ago

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

IMF cuts global growth outlook on supply disruptions
Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK

By Josphat Thiong'o | 20 hours ago

Jittery teachers seek Spire Bank’s bailout from CBK
Unlicensed courier operators to be shut in CA crackdown

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

Unlicensed courier operators to be shut in CA crackdown
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC