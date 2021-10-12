Body to weed out errant procurement managers
NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | October 12th 2021
When irregularities into the 2013 Sh26 billion laptop tender came to light, it was the procurement process that was in the spotlight.
The same was with the Sh5 billion Covid-19 scandal in 2020, and the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal of 2016 among others.
So synonymous have procurement and supply chain departments become with misappropriation of money, corruption and flawed processes that it has turned out to be a daunting task for professionals to shed off this tag.
This has informed the recent review of the syllabus that expects professionals to maintain high standards, register and be licensed by a recognised professional body.
READ MORE
Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power
Court freezes property of former KRA staff worth Sh192m over graft claims
Special Report: How election materials tenders create eating orgies
According to the Kenya Institute of Supply Examinations Board (Kiseb), those who will go through the new syllabus, whose first exam will be administered in April next year, will be a ‘refined lot’ aware of the dynamics around their work.
Kiseb Chair Wasike Walubengo says so bad has this image been dented that people have a blanket condemnation whenever one introduces himself or herself as a procurement officer. “Everybody wants to look at you as a corrupt person,” he said.
Mr Walubengo said the new syllabus launched last week will address the gaps and equip trainees with knowledge and attitude in modern trade and best practices. “And when we send them into practice, they are well aware and ethically informed to practice and change this notion that procurement is a corrupt profession,” he said.
Some of the modules in the curriculum include analytical skills, which will help professionals to make sound decisions, especially in the evaluation and writing a professional opinion on collective decisions made by the evaluation team.
Procurement related corruption cases make up about six per cent of reports filed with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as per the 2013/2014 report.
In the same financial year, EACC received 117 reports relating to public procurement irregularities.
“Of all government activities, public procurement is one of the most vulnerable to fraud and corruption. Bribery in government procurement is estimated to be adding 10-20 per cent to total contract costs,” read the 2015 EACC report titled: An Evaluation of Corruption in Public Procurement: A Kenyan Experience.
Kenya Institute of Supply Management Chair John Karani says on many occasions, procurement officers are just executors of commands that come from the top.
“But when things go wrong, we carry the bulk of the burden. But we are out to change that perception and train our own people to take responsibility,” he said.
“Supply chain is a teamwork effort. The corruption that happens in the supply chain starts from high up, sometimes in an organisations culture... but I can tell you by the time it comes to the supply chain person, we are just executors”
Karani said up to 70 per cent of office expenditure is in the hands of the supply chain, which calls for professionals to be equipped with tools to deter them from temptations.
He said the institute has mooted a disciplinary committee to discipline, correct and self-regulate members who go astray as well as amplify the good work done by the profession.
“Procurement people are not thieves. And there many of us like that, but we just happen to be victims of negative narrative which we are out to change,” said Karani.
Caleb Ogot, Senior Deputy Director National Treasury urged entities to staff procurement and supply chain personnel with requisite qualifications and competencies.
RELATED VIDEOS
Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya
DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases
Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businessesYEDF has in the past mobilised millions of shillings in seed capital for start-ups and financial boosts for companies looking to expand.
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP modelAfter several false starts, Kenya can now showcase the potential of the public-private partnership set-up with the country’s most expensive road.
MOST READ
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
NEWS
- Call me old school, but newbies have nothing on me, says veteran mechanic
MONEY & MARKET
- Proposed law to give State more powers to nab money launderers
MONEY & MARKET
- Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals
NEWS
- Saving to retire, but do we really stop working?
WORK LIFE
By Peter Theuri
- Unlicensed e-commerce operators to be shut in CA crackdown
NEWS