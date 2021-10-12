× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Body to weed out errant procurement managers

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | October 12th 2021

From left: Kiseb Acting CEO Fred Ongisa, Kism)Chair John Karani, Caleb Ogot, Walubengo Wasike, Kism Acting CEO Martin Gachukia and Director Stanley Maindi. [Samson Wire. Standard].

When irregularities into the 2013 Sh26 billion laptop tender came to light, it was the procurement process that was in the spotlight.

The same was with the Sh5 billion Covid-19 scandal in 2020, and the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal of 2016 among others.

So synonymous have procurement and supply chain departments become with misappropriation of money, corruption and flawed processes that it has turned out to be a daunting task for professionals to shed off this tag.

This has informed the recent review of the syllabus that expects professionals to maintain high standards, register and be licensed by a recognised professional body.

READ MORE

 Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals

 How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power

 Court freezes property of former KRA staff worth Sh192m over graft claims

 Special Report: How election materials tenders create eating orgies

According to the Kenya Institute of Supply Examinations Board (Kiseb), those who will go through the new syllabus, whose first exam will be administered in April next year, will be a ‘refined lot’ aware of the dynamics around their work.

Kiseb Chair Wasike Walubengo says so bad has this image been dented that people have a blanket condemnation whenever one introduces himself or herself as a procurement officer. “Everybody wants to look at you as a corrupt person,” he said.

Mr Walubengo said the new syllabus launched last week will address the gaps and equip trainees with knowledge and attitude in modern trade and best practices. “And when we send them into practice, they are well aware and ethically informed to practice and change this notion that procurement is a corrupt profession,” he said.

Some of the modules in the curriculum include analytical skills, which will help professionals to make sound decisions, especially in the evaluation and writing a professional opinion on collective decisions made by the evaluation team.

Procurement related corruption cases make up about six per cent of reports filed with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as per the 2013/2014 report.

In the same financial year, EACC received 117 reports relating to public procurement irregularities.

“Of all government activities, public procurement is one of the most vulnerable to fraud and corruption. Bribery in government procurement is estimated to be adding 10-20 per cent to total contract costs,” read the 2015 EACC report titled: An Evaluation of Corruption in Public Procurement: A Kenyan Experience.

Kenya Institute of Supply Management Chair John Karani says on many occasions, procurement officers are just executors of commands that come from the top.

“But when things go wrong, we carry the bulk of the burden. But we are out to change that perception and train our own people to take responsibility,” he said.

“Supply chain is a teamwork effort. The corruption that happens in the supply chain starts from high up, sometimes in an organisations culture... but I can tell you by the time it comes to the supply chain person, we are just executors”

Karani said up to 70 per cent of office expenditure is in the hands of the supply chain, which calls for professionals to be equipped with tools to deter them from temptations.

He said the institute has mooted a disciplinary committee to discipline, correct and self-regulate members who go astray as well as amplify the good work done by the profession.

“Procurement people are not thieves. And there many of us like that, but we just happen to be victims of negative narrative which we are out to change,” said Karani.

Caleb Ogot, Senior Deputy Director National Treasury urged entities to staff procurement and supply chain personnel with requisite qualifications and competencies. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya

DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases

Grilling of Baringo MCAs by EACC postponed to a later date

Share this story
Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
YEDF has in the past mobilised millions of shillings in seed capital for start-ups and financial boosts for companies looking to expand.
Rubber meets the road as Nairobi Expressway tests PPP model
After several false starts, Kenya can now showcase the potential of the public-private partnership set-up with the country’s most expensive road.

MOST READ

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

NEWS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses

By Wainaina Wambu | 51 minutes ago

Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
State eyes more road projects despite hitting 10,000km target

By Standard Correspondent | 15 hours ago

State eyes more road projects despite hitting 10,000km target
Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers

By Ndungu Gachane | 2 days ago

Expect better bonus earnings next year, Agriculture CS tells anxious tea farmers
Tackle grain prices jointly, nations told

By Patrick Beja | 2 days ago

Tackle grain prices jointly, nations told
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC