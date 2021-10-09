Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes
By Philip Mwakio | October 9th 2021
Partnerships and networking are key to spurring tourism growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Betty Radier has said.
She said the travel trade, agents and buyers should work together to develop, implement and coordinate the national tourism marketing strategy for the benefit of all.
Dr Radier was speaking during the just-concluded Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2021, which was held virtually for the second consecutive year.
She said Kenya was becoming a leading business hub, with growing interest from investors because of its cultural diversity, scenery and abundant wildlife.
KTB, she said, was running a series of domestic campaigns to encourage domestic tourism.
“They're a very positive results achieved in the last 18 months,” she said.
KTB Chair Jimi Kariuku said MKTE provides an opportunity for industry players to interact.
“This expo has grown to be one of the largest tourism events in Africa, playing a key part in raising the profile of Kenya as a leading and preferred global destination,” he said.
“Our key goal is to continue raising the profile of Magical Kenya in the global travel arena and attract many visitors to sample what Destination Kenya has to offer.”
Kariuki said the pandemic has altered the travel and tourism industry, with health and safety taking priority among travellers.
