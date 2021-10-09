× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Tourism body roots for partnerships to improve fortunes

NEWS
By Philip Mwakio | October 9th 2021

KTB Chief Executive Betty Radier. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Partnerships and networking are key to spurring tourism growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Betty Radier has said.

She said the travel trade, agents and buyers should work together to develop, implement and coordinate the national tourism marketing strategy for the benefit of all.

Dr Radier was speaking during the just-concluded Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) 2021, which was held virtually for the second consecutive year.

She said Kenya was becoming a leading business hub, with growing interest from investors because of its cultural diversity, scenery and abundant wildlife.

KTB, she said, was running a series of domestic campaigns to encourage domestic tourism.

“They're a very positive results achieved in the last 18 months,” she said.

KTB Chair Jimi Kariuku said MKTE provides an opportunity for industry players to interact.

“This expo has grown to be one of the largest tourism events in Africa, playing a key part in raising the profile of Kenya as a leading and preferred global destination,” he said.

“Our key goal is to continue raising the profile of Magical Kenya in the global travel arena and attract many visitors to sample what Destination Kenya has to offer.”

Kariuki said the pandemic has altered the travel and tourism industry, with health and safety taking priority among travellers.

