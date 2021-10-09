Board launches new syllabus for supply chain professionals

Kiseb Chair Wasike Walubengo. [Samson Wire, Standard]

A trade examiner has unveiled a new syllabus for supply chain professionals that is expected to improve the quality of graduates and rope in industries that have not embraced the skills.

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Examination Board (Kiseb) released the syllabus yesterday in Nairobi, at an event attended by various representatives from institutions of higher learning and the private sector, among others.

Kiseb Chair Wasike Walubengo said the training will address the skills gaps in the market. The first students to go through it will sit exams in April 2022.

“I learnt some industry stakeholders were complaining that some graduates cannot differentiate the left from the right hand in many professions,” Dr Walubengo said. “This new curriculum is addressing such issues.”

He said various people in the industry participated to help identify the competency gaps in the supply chain profession, which will be addressed while training the students.

He said the board is actively finding ways to meet the industry’s demands.

“I am shocked to learn today from one of the speakers that schools do not consume our services. They do not employ procurement officers as much as they have budget to spend,” said the chair.

“This is an area that we need to open our eyes to and engage to create employment for our professionals.”

Communication, spend analysis, negotiations, fleet management and ethics in supply chain management are some of the courses included in the syllabus.

National Treasury Senior Deputy Director Caleb Ogot, who was the chief guest, said the syllabus review is a key milestone in the supply chain management profession for efficient and effective service delivery.

