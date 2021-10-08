× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How graft, dirty deals sank Kenya Power

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | October 8th 2021

A utility pole supporting wires for electricity distribution in Nairobi, Kenya on November 11, 2015. [Reuters, Siegfried Modola]

Contracts skewed heavily in favour of power producers, expensive commercial loans, high system losses, corruption, poor governance and political interference. While the list could go on, these may be the key factors that brought Kenya Power on to its knees.

When Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i spoke yesterday on reforming Kenya Power, he singled out Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that the firm has with electricity producers. The PPAs spell out how Kenya Power buys electricity from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and have for long been blamed as among the contributors of the high cost of power.

Matiang'i alluded to shady deals that may have birthed some of the PPAs. He blamed the firm’s decline over time to the point of making losses last year to the PPAs that he noted are heavily skewed in the favour of the IPPs and appear to have been driven by vested interests.

“Needless to say, and it is good to be sincere, that it could be well be that in certain decisions made in the past, we may have missed on thing that we should have noticed earlier. But we would not like to go that direction, now the focus is to ensure that we reduce the cost of power,” he said yesterday after meeting the board and management of Kenya Power.

READ MORE

 Government takes charge of Kenya Power as it starts reforms

 Reforming Kenya Power will lessen public’s pain

 Extradition case against Okemo and Gichuru pushed to October 21

 Kenya Power declared a special government project

Matiang'i noted that the firm sinking into losses was largely due to the PPAs that guarantee power producers payments even when they do not offer feed the national electricity grid.

In the 2019/2020 financial year, KPLC posted a loss before tax of Sh7 billion (and a net loss of Sh939 million) and reported a negative working capital position for the fourth year in a row.

“All indicators (point) to ineffective Power PPAs that have left the company heavily indebted while ironically paying for excesses energy it does not need in take-or-pay arrangements blamed on poor negotiations and vested interests,” said Matiang'i.

“Besides high fixed capacity charges amounting to Sh47 billion, the PPAs are bound by Commercial Operation Dates (CODs) that are not aligned with the company’s power demand. This has often resulted in excess power generation even when the demand is low.”

He also noted how electricity system losses were contributing to high power bills.

In its annual report, the company reported system losses stood at 23.46 per cent in the period to June 2020, rising from 18.68 per cent to the current levels over a seven-year period. The acceptable international standard is 14 per cent.

This means out of every 100 units that the firm buys from power producers, it sells 76 units, with the balance being lost.

It categorises losses as technical and commercial, with technical losses attributed to the nature of the infrastructure, while commercial losses are due to theft by customers, including unscrupulous individuals who illegally tap the network, and even employees.

The money lost through system losses is recovered from consumers and in turn has a hand in pushing up the cost of electricity.

At 23.47 per cent, the system losses also exceed the 19.99 per cent limit approved by the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA). This, the interior ministry noted, is due to lack of internal control measures put in place to mitigate losses including governance.

While Matiang'i focused on PPAs and the electricity, perhaps because they are deemed as low lying fruits in the quest for cheap power, Kenya Power has huge debts that are also pulling the firm down.

The firm has over the last decade borrowed heavily, with many of the loans that have been taken in the recent past being commercial loans that are fast maturing and have high interest rates.

Total borrowings grew to Sh122 billion in 2018, nearly three times the Sh43 billion the firm had borrowed as of 2013. The debt, however, has however gone down to Sh109.96 billion as of June last year but it is still a strain on the firm.

Of the Sh109.96 billion that Kenya Power owed lenders in June 2020, about half of it are loans by commercial banks. These are characterised by high interest rates, some as high as 11 and 12 per cent and are also fast maturing.

This is in comparison to concessional loans that have interest rates of between three and five per cent, while the repayments are over a long period of time, some stretching beyond 2030.

Because of this, interest rates continue to heavily pound the company’s earnings. The firm’s finance costs have over the years grown, rising to Sh12.5 billion last year from Sh2.5 billion in 2013.

Kenya Power has in the recent past said it is restructuring some of the commercial loans, which is expected to give it a breather.

The Last Mile Connectivity project has also had a heavy toll on the firm.

While it has significantly increased the number of Kenyans with access to electricity, this has not necessarily resulted in growth in revenues.

Over the last one and a half decades, Kenya’s rate of adding new connections to the national electricity grid has been one of the highest in Africa and possibly the world. The number of households and businesses with access to power has grown to over eight million this year from 686 000 in 2003.

The sharp rise in the number of customers did not, however, translate in sharp rise in the amount of power consumed.

Kenya Power has in the past noted that the last mile customers, majority of them in rural areas, consume about six units per month and in turn low revenues.

Other than bringing huge pool of customers with very low usage rates, the project had been characterised by fraud among contractors. The contractors who were provided with all equipment ended up charging customers for the same. They would, however, fail to remit the funds to Kenya Power. Such lines have since been disconnected.

RELATED VIDEOS

Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya

Wind farm operated by KenGen, is one of the main reasons why people like to visit Ngong Hills

DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases

Share this story
Entities sit on over Sh200b of unclaimed assets
Authority has partnered with the Auditor General’s office to call out such agencies.
Java shuts two outlets, allays rumours of exit
Java says branches have not been attracting enough footfall to sustain operations. Closures come after staff layoffs last year.

MOST READ

Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House
Search and print in minutes: The wonders of digital technology in Ardhi House

REAL ESTATE

By Vivianne Wandera

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hope as State explores new markets for miraa

By Edwin Gitonga | 2 hours ago

Hope as State explores new markets for miraa
Taxpayers face Sh158b penalty if State pulls out of PPP projects

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Taxpayers face Sh158b penalty if State pulls out of PPP projects
Entities sit on over Sh200b of unclaimed assets

By Macharia Kamau | 21 hours ago

Entities sit on over Sh200b of unclaimed assets
Co-op Bank offers customers safe keeping services

By Peter Theuri - Sponsored Content | 2 days ago

Co-op Bank offers customers safe keeping services
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC