× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Devki lays off hundreds at clinker plants

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | October 4th 2021

Devki Group of Companies Chairman Narendra Raval. [David Njaaga, Standard]

National Cement Company will send home at least 860 workers after its clinker manufacturing plant at Emali, Kajiado County, floundered.

This comes months after the subsidiary of Devki Group of Companies shut down its Mombasa clinker plant and laid off more than 300 workers over unutilised capacity.

“We had hired additional staff in line with our expanded clinker capacity so as to satisfy local demand, but imports are eating into this market,” said Devki Group Chairman Narendra Raval in a statement Saturday.

“It is, therefore, difficult to sustain jobs when there is no demand to allow us to operate at full capacity.”

READ MORE

 Protect local industries from competition

 Mumias receiver blames politics for miller's botched revival deal

 Business survival tricks: Entrepreneurs share their experiences

 How Mumias Sugar Company died

Mr Raval said the company might join other manufacturers in importing clinker, a critical input for the production of cement. 

The closure is a blow to the country’s manufacturing ambition under the Big Four agenda, where President Uhuru Kenyatta plans to create quality jobs by encouraging value addition. 

The government targets to grow the manufacturing sector to 15 per cent of the gross domestic product.

“Kenya appears to have become a duty-free country, and we may also consider stopping local manufacturing and importing clinker like others,” said Raval.

“Millions of dollar investments are going down because of policy gaps. As a country, how are we going to encourage more investments and industrialisation to create jobs for millions of youth?” 

Clinker is mostly shipped in from overseas, hampering the country’s ambition to revamp its manufacturing sector.

In the five years to 2020, cement makers spent an annual average of Sh8.3 billion to import 4,439.7 tonnes of clinker from countries such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Pakistan.  

There was a push by some cement manufacturers for Kenya to raise import duty on clinker to 25 per cent from the current 10 per cent, but the clamour has faltered.

Share this story
Working hours: Performance over presence gains traction
Working from home has somehow abolished the traditional ways of measuring productivity as time clocked might not translate to quality or quantity.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure
Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

NEWS

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
SBM Bank to consolidate three branches

By Peter Theuri | 15 hours ago

SBM Bank to consolidate three branches
Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure

By Boniface Gikandi | 1 day ago

Tea farmers get low bonus payout in new structure
Renaming of Ukunda and Manda airports to market Lamu, Kwale

By Philip Mwakio | 2 days ago

Renaming of Ukunda and Manda airports to market Lamu, Kwale
Inflation hits new high on costly fuel

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

Inflation hits new high on costly fuel
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC