Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday

NEWS
By Josphat Thiong’o | September 23rd 2021
Matatus and buses along Tom Mboya street on Tuesday, November 24. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) operating in Nairobi will now pay between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 in seasonal parking tickets, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced.

The new rates will apply from Saturday following a review by the taxman due to the relaxation of the Covid-19 protocols. The PSVs are now allowed to carry passengers at full capacity.

The operators have been paying Sh2,000 for 14-seater vehicles, Sh3,650 for 42 seater minibuses, and Sh5,000 for the 62 seater buses. The rates were discounted after the carrying capacity was reduced by half.

The taxman on Thursday announced an end to the discounted seasonal parking rates. This means that the rates have increased by between Sh1,600 and Sh5,000.

KRA was appointed as the principal revenue collection agent for City Hall following the transfer of four functions to NMS in March 2020.

“Notice is hereby given to all Public Service Vehicles that following the resumption of full carrying capacity on August 16, the seasonal parking charges shall be adjusted to full carrying capacity for all PSVs with effect from September 25,” KRA stated.

This means that 14 seater matatus will now pay a seasonal parking fee of Sh5,000 between the 6th and 24th of every month. But, if paid between the 25th and 5th, the fee will be Sh3,650.

PSVs of up to 42 seats will pay Sh5,280 between 25th and 5th of every month, and Sh8,000 when paid between 6th and 24th. This marks a Sh1,630 and Sh4,350 increase respectively.

The 62 seater buses will part with Sh7,200 between 25th and 5th of every month, and Sh10,000 when paid between 6th and 24th. The increase for bus operators is Sh2,200 and Sh5,000, respectively.

Data relayed by City Hall indicates that the county rakes in approximately Sh100 million monthly in parking fees from the 1,024 slots occupied by the PSVs.

The increase in parking revenue comes as the second blow to motorists in two weeks’ time with the first being the increment in fuel prices.

Last week, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced an increment in the price of a litre of petrol in Nairobi to an all-time high of Sh134.72. The price of Diesel also spiked upwards to Sh115.6, the highest since September 2018 when it sold for Sh115.73.

Matatu Owners Association (MOA) chairman Simon Kimutai urged the government to offer relief to Kenyans, who are already burdened by other basic needs costs.

On whether the association proposes an increase of fare due to the hiked fuel and parking prices, Kimutai said: “That (increasing of fare) would be our last resort. For now, we are engaging the Government to see how Kenyans can be cushioned against the high costs.”

How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village
MPs reject Treasury’s plan for new fund to repay costly loans

By Dominic Omondi | 11 hours ago

State seeks powers to snoop on suspected money launderers

By Frankline Sunday | 1 day ago

Equity wins Sh800m tax dispute against KRA

By Kamau Muthoni | 1 day ago

Team proposes radical reforms to cushion tea farmers from price shocks

By Wainaina Ndung’u | 1 day ago

