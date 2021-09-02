× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Audit queries Sh148m sunk in State firms’ privatisation

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | September 2nd 2021

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Privatisation Commission is in the spotlight for spending tens of millions of taxpayers’ money in stalled efforts to privatise State-owned enterprises.

A report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu says the commission spent Sh148 million out of Sh163 million operational costs for the year ended June 2020 on privatisation efforts that appear to have stalled.

The funds were spent in paying consultancy services for the privatisation of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (Kwal), Tourism Finance Corporation, Agro-Chemical and Food Company and five sugar millers.

“However, the privatisation programme for some of the above entities has been underway for over seven years, casting doubt on the likelihood of realising value for money from the expenditure of Sh148.6 million incurred,” said Ms Gathungu in the latest report on the commission.

 Ensure that unclaimed assets reach rightful beneficiaries promptly

 What does the military got to do with meat? Gen Kibochi explains

 Justin Muturi asks Judiciary to respect MPs summonses

 Mvurya cites bad weather for delay in building his residence

The expenditure marked a significant increase from the Sh27.6 million the commission spent on transaction advisory services in the year ended June 2019.

According to the report, the commission spent Sh294 million in the year ended June 2020, absorbing just 34 per cent of the Sh896 million approved budget.

The commission blamed the low absorption of funds and slow privatisation programmes on the inadequate composition of its members in the period under review.

“Following the signing of the contract for transactions advisory services on March 14, 2019, the consultant submitted draft diligence reports for Kwal and KMC by February 2020 for review,” said Privatisation Commission Chief Executive Joseph Koskey in a statement.

“The reports now await consideration by the commission once fully constituted to pave way for the  next steps.”

Co-op societies take coffee trade wars to House
Newly licensed brokers petition to be allowed into the Nairobi Coffee Exchange.
Formal workers lead the pack on Kenya's digital borrowers
M-Shwari is the most popular lender due to its connection to leading mobile service firm Safaricom.

The teacher behind Sh3 million USB cable factory in Kirinyaga
The teacher behind Sh3 million USB cable factory in Kirinyaga

ENTERPRISE

By Ndungu Gachane

.
