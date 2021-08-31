× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya and Uganda traders eye deals at Mombasa agribusiness symposium

NEWS
By Drake Nyamugabwa | August 31st 2021
The High Commissioner H.E, Dr.Hassan Galiwango Waswa together with Consul General of the Republic of Uganda in Kenya His Excellency Ambassador Paul Mukumbya after meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Courtesy]

Kenyan and Uganda business leaders are warming up to new business opportunities that will accrue from an agribusiness symposium in Mombasa slated for September 8-9, 2021.

The event is expected to attract investments in production and post-harvesting handling, technologies as well as increased export volumes. It will bring together agribusiness and agricultural stakeholders, including farmer associations and cooperatives, financial service providers and government officials.

Others are agro-processors and agribusiness entrepreneurs and professionals, agro-input dealers drawn. During the official launch of the symposium in Kampala last week, officials revealed plans to engage the Kenyan counterparts on non-tariff barriers affecting trade between the two nations.

Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya Wasswa Galiwango and Consulate General to Mombasa Paul Mukumbya said the event would build linkages with Kenyans to increase export volumes and iron out outstanding issues.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba said he would travel to Nairobi to discuss non-tariff barriers ahead of the formation of the ministerial commission.

