× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kebs clears the air on banned flour brands

NEWS
By Jennifer Anyango | August 27th 2021

Agriculture PS Hamadi Boga (left) awards NCPB Managing Director Joseph Kimote ISO 9001:2015 certification. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has exonerated itself from any blame in the banning of the 27 maize flour brands, maintaining due process was followed before going public.

Bernard Njiraini, the Kebs managing director said letters were sent to manufacturers informing them to withdraw products from the market for failing to meet the set requirement.

Speaking at an event to mark the National Cereals and Produce Board’s (NCPB) ISO: 9001:2015 in Nairobi yesterday, Njiraini said while the aflatoxin level requirement for maize is 10 parts per billion (ppb), there were instances of 100 ppb in the flours that were banned.

READ MORE

 Regulator warns of 27 harmful flour brands

 KRA impounds illegally imported energy drinks worth Sh1.5m

 Inside intricate multi-billion shilling trade in counterfeit alcoholic drinks

 40 new privacy standards approved as cybercrime cases soar 50 per cent

“We did the letters to manufacturers, telling them that they have not met this requirement, and withdraw the products,” said Njiraini.

The Cereal Millers Association had protested that Kebs did not reach out to the affected firms before going public. Joseph Kimote, the NCPB managing director said Effective Quality Management System will assist the agency up performance, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

He said there were over 700,000 bags of maize free from aflatoxins. “This maize is well-graded and sorted out. We want to invite anyone willing to buy it to visit NCPB facilities across the country,” said Kimote. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Shirika linalosimamia ubora wa bidhaa nchini KEBS lapiga marufuku vileo 367

KEBS suspends licenses of 367 brands in the country

Mamia ya wakulima waandamana nje ya mabohari ya NCPB

Share this story
KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss
The airline attributed the reduced losses to cost reduction and lower consumption of fuel owing to fewer flights.
Mismatch in revenue projection, collection linked to debt crisis
Kenya’s debt service to revenue collection according to the report is 68 per cent way above the threshold of 30.

MOST READ

For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt
For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt

NEWS

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mismatch in revenue projection, collection linked to debt crisis

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Mismatch in revenue projection, collection linked to debt crisis
KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss

By Macharia Kamau | 7 hours ago

KQ posts Sh11.5b half-year loss
Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on

By Macharia Kamau | 20 hours ago

Cancellation of JKIA terminal contract haunts State 5 years on
Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha

By Edwin Nyarangi | 1 day ago

Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC