× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha

NEWS
By Edwin Nyarangi | August 25th 2021
[Courtesy: iStockphoto]

A regional centre meant to enhance sustainable capacity in the energy sector will be built in Arusha, Tanzania at a cost of Sh1.5 billion.

The Energy Regulators Association of East Africa (EREA) Executive Secretary Geoffrey Mabea said plans are being finalised to start the project.

Mabea said the implementation of the project will increase intra-regional trade, boosting the growth of value chains and the development of regional infrastructure projects.

It will also aid in the sharing of experiences and best practices. “The project will help us enhance skills, knowledge and competencies critical for regional policy harmonisation and integration with the project not only benefitting the region but other stakeholders in Africa,” said Mabea.

Other beneficiaries include State agencies in the oil and gas sector.

READ MORE

 I won’t quit, ward rep tells ODM after her nomination is revoked

 ODM annuls nomination of Women League chair

 Limping economy sees lower uptake of fuel and electricity

 MP loses seat, to pay Sh1b or 52 years in jail

The private sector will benefit indirectly from an improved business environment due to the expected harmonisation of tariff methodologies.

He said the project will contribute to continental integration by enhancing connectivity beyond the East Africa Community and the operationalisation of the Eastern Power Pool by obtaining critical knowledge in transboundary projects and resource development in the region.

He said owing to increased interest from development partners, the construction of the facility will commence within a year.

“This will promote a robust East African Energy Union. It is incumbent upon the region and Africa to collaborate with willing development partners to initiate short-term and long-term sustainable capacity-building strategies,” said Mabea.

He said the secretariat is working with stakeholders such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) to offer online courses in the energy sector to stakeholders.

Dr Mabea said in the Electricity Regulatory Index 2020 report by AfDB, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya were among the best five countries in Africa in terms of regulation.  

RELATED VIDEOS

The Newsroom Part 3 10th February 2016-Covereage after the El Adde attack

Cereal farmers cry foul over maize prices in Uasin Gishu County

Cereal farmers in Uasin Gishu up in arms blaming the government for slashing cereal prices by half

Share this story
For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt
?High debt repayment leaves State coffers empty, report says. Crisis is forcing ministries to work on shoe-string budgets as disbursements delay.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings
Winging it: Youth’s quest for riches with no savings

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Peter Theuri

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

For every Sh100 collected in government revenue, Sh68 goes to paying debt
Bad tax policies are killing local firms, says KAM

By Peter Theuri | 3 hours ago

Bad tax policies are killing local firms, says KAM
Kenya ranked top destination for US visitors

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Kenya ranked top destination for US visitors
Saccos help to fuel investments

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Saccos help to fuel investments
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC