Energy regulators moot Sh1.5b facility in Arusha

[Courtesy: iStockphoto]

A regional centre meant to enhance sustainable capacity in the energy sector will be built in Arusha, Tanzania at a cost of Sh1.5 billion.

The Energy Regulators Association of East Africa (EREA) Executive Secretary Geoffrey Mabea said plans are being finalised to start the project.

Mabea said the implementation of the project will increase intra-regional trade, boosting the growth of value chains and the development of regional infrastructure projects.

It will also aid in the sharing of experiences and best practices. “The project will help us enhance skills, knowledge and competencies critical for regional policy harmonisation and integration with the project not only benefitting the region but other stakeholders in Africa,” said Mabea.

Other beneficiaries include State agencies in the oil and gas sector.

The private sector will benefit indirectly from an improved business environment due to the expected harmonisation of tariff methodologies.

He said the project will contribute to continental integration by enhancing connectivity beyond the East Africa Community and the operationalisation of the Eastern Power Pool by obtaining critical knowledge in transboundary projects and resource development in the region.

He said owing to increased interest from development partners, the construction of the facility will commence within a year.

“This will promote a robust East African Energy Union. It is incumbent upon the region and Africa to collaborate with willing development partners to initiate short-term and long-term sustainable capacity-building strategies,” said Mabea.

He said the secretariat is working with stakeholders such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) to offer online courses in the energy sector to stakeholders.

Dr Mabea said in the Electricity Regulatory Index 2020 report by AfDB, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya were among the best five countries in Africa in terms of regulation.

