× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tuju challenges EA bank's immunity at the regional court

NEWS
By Jacob Ngetich | August 22nd 2021
Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju at a past press conference. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has moved to the East African Court of Justice to challenge a move by the regional bank to claim immunity from a Kenyan High Court decision.

Tuju had moved to the Kenyan High Court seeking Sh3.1 billion for damages and violation of a contract for a loan from East African Development Bank (EADB).

He claimed that the lender had killed his dream of acquiring and developing a multi-billion-shilling estate.

The bank filed a response claiming it had immunity from prosecution in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

It also asked the court to dismiss the case. Mr Tuju claims the bank was pursuing "immunity for impunity".

READ MORE

 Raphael Tuju sues EADB Bank, seeks Sh3.1 billion for violation of contract

 Man fights order to pay Sh1m for son's upkeep

 Educate Kenyans on regional courts

 EADB gets Sh3b to fund private sector projects

The battles between the politician and the EADB began in 2015 when his firm, Dari Restaurant took a loan of Sh1.2 billion from the bank. Tuju and S A M Company Ltd had signed a deal for the acquisition and development of a prime piece of land in Karen.

In the loan agreement, EADB would finance the purchase of a 22-acre forested land dubbed Entim Sidai and a 94-year-old bungalow owned by a Scottish missionary, who was operating a high-end restaurant and 14 accommodation rooms.

Tuju said EADB then advanced his firm, Dari Restaurant Sh951.6 million on July 31, 2015. The additional Sh294 million was to help in the construction of 12 luxury two-storey bungalow homes to be sold at Sh100 million each worth Sh1.2 billion on land.

But, Tuju in a case at the Kenyan High Court whose hearing starts next month, has accused EADB of reneging on the contract to finance the second part of the loan (Sh294 million) for the development of a housing project to refinance the repayment.

The EADB then filed their response claiming immunity.

In the court papers filed at the Arusha-based East African Court of Justice, Tuju argues that a commercial entity cannot claim immunity when they are dealing with clients, and wondered how their customers can get recourse if they were injured by the decision of the financial institution.

He cites the US Supreme Court ruling of March 7, 2019, that stated that the World Bank did not have immunity and could be sued when its overseas investments go awry.

Tuju noted that the US Supreme Court, issued a 7-1 decision in Jam vs International Finance Corporation, ruling that international financial institutions, including various branches of the bank, can be subject to lawsuits in cases where their investments in foreign projects cause harm. 

The Supreme court decision overturned a decades-old presumption dating to the founding of the World Bank in 1945 that bank-affiliated organisations are fully immune from such suits.

In the court papers, Tuju also claimed that EADB had not been legislated at the East African Legislative Assembly thus lack regulations to give the lender diplomatic immunity.

He said the regional bank was supervised by the council of ministers of finance of the five countries with the board run by permanent secretaries. The chairmanship is rotational.

Tuju argues that though the rules of the bank require board members to serve for six years, some were serving for over ten years, adding that its board members award themselves free loans - misusing taxpayers money.

RELATED VIDEOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to address the East African Legislative Assembly in Nairobi

Jubilee leaders support formation of East African Court of Justice and Human Rights

Pastor's love affair exposed as woman causes chaos at a Kariobangi South church

Share this story
How banks doubled their profits in Covid-19 year
Industry profitability grew by 60 per cent in the first half of this year, according to CBK data.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges
MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
LPG dealers penalised for price fixing

By Macharia Kamau | 21 hours ago

LPG dealers penalised for price fixing
KCB half-year profit doubles to Sh15.3b on lower loan provision

By Dominic Omondi | 21 hours ago

KCB half-year profit doubles to Sh15.3b on lower loan provision
MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

MPs shine light on independent power firms for high charges
Lobby wants local air travel rules eased

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Lobby wants local air travel rules eased
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC