× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Caterers lose Sh30 million as seventh devolution conference is cancelled

NEWS
By Stephen Nzioka | August 20th 2021
Tents set up at Makueni Boys, where the 7th devolution conference was supposed to take place in Wote, Makueni County. [File, Standard] 

Local businesspeople are counting losses after the 7th devolution conference that had been planned for Makueni Boys High School starting Monday was cancelled.

Antony Ngunga, the chairman of Lower Eastern Hotels and Caterers Consortium, said they have lost up to Sh30 million.

Ngunga said most of them had already acquired the required supplies ahead of the meeting before they were informed of its postponement.

The investors, some of whom had already set up tents at the venue want, the national government to compensate them.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

READ MORE

 Alarm as Covid-19 vaccines, essential supplies run out

 1,263 test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours

 Devolution Conference postponed

 South Africa to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to 18-35 year olds from Friday

Most investors had already done everything, from erecting tents to installing huge screens from where delegates would follow the proceedings of the meeting among other arrangements that would also ensure social distancing in respect of the Covid-19 containment measures.

"We want to know why the conference was cancelled. If it was because of Covid-19, then why are politicians still going on with their rallies," Ngunga said of the August 23-26 meeting.

"We have incurred massive losses. We had done our best because we did not want to embarrass visitors," he said.

Ngunga added: "We had invested everything in this conference. The Council of Governors had also made heavy investments towards the meeting. Is the cancellation about Covid-19 or there are people who are playing politics with this matter? We deserve to be compensated." 

Caterer Christine Mutua said she is not sure how she will recover the losses. "I had already put my team together and we had already delivered everything we needed to the venue. Some of the food items are perishable," Ms Mutua said.

She added: "This being a dry area, you can only imagine the investment that went into purchase and transportation of the food items from Nairobi and other places to Makueni. We are asking the government to have mercy on investors here. We've put all our resources in this conference and now it has been cancelled."

Peter Maundu, a hotelier based in Wote town, called on local politicians to stop unnecessary fights which, he said, may have derailed the event.

Alex Maingi, the chairman of the local bar owners association, said they had stocked their bars ahead of the meeting but he is hopeful the conference will happen soon.

The over 1,000 delegates that were expected to attend the conference were to congregate at Wote from Monday.

By Tuesday, many hotels at Wote had recorded full bookings and those who had missed places were seeking accommodation as far as Makindu, Machakos and Kathonzweni. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
New coffee marketing company promises to end farmers woes
The new move was as a result of the coffee farmers through their umbrella body Machakos Cooperative Union
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Inside Nairobi firm’s bloody fight for control of Sh17b land
Inside Nairobi firm’s bloody fight for control of Sh17b land

REAL ESTATE

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New coffee marketing company promises to end farmers woes

By Victor Nzuma | 18 hours ago

New coffee marketing company promises to end farmers woes
Co-operative Bank posts Sh7.4 billion in half-year profit

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Co-operative Bank posts Sh7.4 billion in half-year profit
Bank evicts ex-Karuturi employees in bid to recover Sh1.8b debt

By Antony Gitonga | 1 day ago

Bank evicts ex-Karuturi employees in bid to recover Sh1.8b debt
Price cap pushes dealers in Turkana out of oil business

By Lucas Ngasike | 1 day ago

Price cap pushes dealers in Turkana out of oil business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC