× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Assets of firm in troubled government cooking gas project to be auctioned

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | August 11th 2021

The company contracted by the government to supply cooking gas cylinders to a project meant to deepen the use of clean fuel among the low-income households is set to be auctioned. This is after close to four years of being under administration.

The move could mean the collapse of the troubled Mwananchi Gas Project. It also raises concerns on the level of due diligence conducted by the Petroleum Ministry in awarding a multi-billion tender to the firm that was already collapsing at the time of winning the contract.

Allied East Africa Ltd’s administrator has invited bids from interested buyers for the firm’s assets. The company was the lead firm in a consortium that was to supply gas cylinders to the National Oil Corporation (NOCK, which was implementing the project.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

The initiative had promised millions of Kenyan households a transition from dirty fuels such as charcoal and kerosene in their kitchens to Liquefied Cooking Gas.  “The administrator of Allied (E.A) limited (under administration) offers assets of the company for sale on ‘as-is-where-is basis,” said PVR Rao of Tact Consultancy Services, the company’s administrator.

READ MORE

 Mudavadi criticises new taxes on cooking gas, promises war on graft

 Gulf Energy sues Rubis contesting Sh4b refund

 Epra revokes cooking gas firm's licence

 Use of cooking gas up despite high cost

“Interested parties may visit the premises to inspect the assets with prior appointment or seek any information by writing to the administrator… Final bids shall be sent at… latest by September 15, 2021.”

The firm had been given the Sh3 billion tender to supply the National Oil Corporation of Kenya with 500,000 gas cylinders. Nock was the project’s implementing agency.

Allied East Africa was already broke by the time it won the tender in 2016. On July 15, 2016, a few months before it won the tender, the High Court found Allied East Africa in default of a Sh135 million debt they owed to First Community Bank. This led to its subsidiary Midland Energy being put under administration two years later.

RELATED VIDEOS

Price of cooking gas to rise after introduction of 16% V.A.T on Liquefied petroleum gas

BUSTED CARTELS?: The Eldoret liquefied petroleum filing plant operating 'illegally'

Regulating gas prices: ERC set to publish cooking gas prices

Share this story
Ways to lower your operating costs
While every entrepreneur dreams about growing their enterprise, limited resources – both in terms of money and time – often impede speedy growth.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order
Chimphondah: The man putting Shelter Afrique’s house in order

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State’s spending of Covid loans queried

By Frankline Sunday | 5 days ago

State’s spending of Covid loans queried
Nigeria and it’s unemployment crisis

By Stella Nasambu – BBC Smart Tech | 6 days ago

Nigeria and it’s unemployment crisis
Meet Visa: Reintroducing the iconic Visa brand to everyone, everywhere

By VISA | 6 days ago

Meet Visa: Reintroducing the iconic Visa brand to everyone, everywhere
Cane farmers challenge plan to lease of Mumias Sugar Company

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 days ago

Cane farmers challenge plan to lease of Mumias Sugar Company
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC