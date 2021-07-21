Why you will pay more to use Zoom
NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | July 21st 2021
Technology platforms operating in Kenya have begun implementing the recent digital tax measures introduced by the National Treasury in a move that is set to increase the cost of accessing these services.
Video conferencing platform Zoom yesterday became the latest firm to announce the changes to its pricing for Kenyan users beginning next month. This is as the company implements the new value-added tax (VAT) charges on digital services.
“We are writing to inform you that Zoom Video Communications Inc (Zoom) will begin charging Kenyan VAT on or shortly after August 1, 2021, on its services supplied to customers in Kenya,” stated the firm in an email to users.
“Like many companies with a growing international presence, Zoom is routinely evaluating its indirect tax collection and remittance obligations,” stated the firm.
READ MORE
Court suspends 25 per cent excise duty on imported furniture
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
Clergy pleads with KRA to release oxygen plant
Two disown mother in Sh2b tax evasion of military attire supply
Zoom’s announcement to users in Kenya is the latest from Silicon Valley as the implementation of the new levies recently introduced by the government and targeted at digital platforms gets underway.
Last year, Treasury through the Finance Act 2020 introduced the Digital Services Tax (DST), payable on income accrued in Kenya from services offered through a digital marketplace.
The levy is set at 1.5 per cent of the gross transaction value and is due at the time of transfer of the payment to the service provider.
This was soon followed by the Value Added Tax (Digital Marketplace Supply) Regulations 2020 that proposed VAT on products and services sold online.
“VAT shall be charged on taxable services supplied in Kenya through the digital marketplace,” explains the regulations in part. “Taxable supplies made through a digital marketplace shall include electronic services and downloadable mobile apps, e-books, movies.”
The law does not indicate the new VAT rate but is pegged on the Value Added Tax Act, 2013 that set a 16 per cent rate. A digital marketplace has now been defined as an ‘online platform which enables users to sell or provide services, goods or other property to other users.” Earlier this year, Facebook informed Kenyan users that advertisements on the site and photo-sharing application Instagram that charges would increase to reflect the new VAT levy.
“Beginning April 1, 2021, Facebook ads in Kenya are subject to a VAT at the applicable local tax rate,” said Facebook in an email to users.
“This applies to advertisers whose ‘Sold To’ country on their business or personal address is set to Kenya and who haven’t confirmed that they’re advertising for business purposes,” stated the email.
“VAT is added whenever you’re charged for your ads if you’re not purchasing Facebook ads for business purposes,” said the firm. “Because VAT is added on top of charges, you won’t reach your billing threshold faster, but you may be charged more than your billing threshold amount.” However, some industry stakeholders have cautioned that the administration of the taxes could prove difficult for tax authorities given the complexity of the Internet ecosystem.
“The application of these taxes to businesses with online activities is a complex and evolving area,” said Zoom in its email to users.
“Zoom continues to review such developments as well as the nature and extent of its activities in different jurisdictions and based on such regular review, will start charging indirect taxes where applicable.”
RELATED VIDEOS
KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa
KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa
National Treasury seeks Budget views early ahead of pollsNational Treasury usually has until February 15th to present the Draft Policy Statement to Parliament for debate.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
BUSINESS
- Bank profits surge to Sh60b in 4 months on economic rebound
NEWS
- Firms to snub Kenya for not reducing emissions
NEWS
- Tourist numbers edge up after record 2020 slump
NEWS
- When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes
OPINION
By Peter Kimani
- Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri