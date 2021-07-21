× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why you will pay more to use Zoom

NEWS
By Frankline Sunday | July 21st 2021

Video conferencing platform Zoom is the latest to announce changes in VAT pricing for Kenyan users beginning next month. [Courtesy]

Technology platforms operating in Kenya have begun implementing the recent digital tax measures introduced by the National Treasury in a move that is set to increase the cost of accessing these services.

Video conferencing platform Zoom yesterday became the latest firm to announce the changes to its pricing for Kenyan users beginning next month. This is as the company implements the new value-added tax (VAT) charges on digital services.

“We are writing to inform you that Zoom Video Communications Inc (Zoom) will begin charging Kenyan VAT on or shortly after August 1, 2021, on its services supplied to customers in Kenya,” stated the firm in an email to users.

“Like many companies with a growing international presence, Zoom is routinely evaluating its indirect tax collection and remittance obligations,” stated the firm.

READ MORE

 Court suspends 25 per cent excise duty on imported furniture

 Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years

 Clergy pleads with KRA to release oxygen plant

 Two disown mother in Sh2b tax evasion of military attire supply

Zoom’s announcement to users in Kenya is the latest from Silicon Valley as the implementation of the new levies recently introduced by the government and targeted at digital platforms gets underway. 

Last year, Treasury through the Finance Act 2020 introduced the Digital Services Tax (DST), payable on income accrued in Kenya from services offered through a digital marketplace.

The levy is set at 1.5 per cent of the gross transaction value and is due at the time of transfer of the payment to the service provider.

This was soon followed by the Value Added Tax (Digital Marketplace Supply) Regulations 2020 that proposed VAT on products and services sold online.

Zoom’s announcement to users in Kenya is the latest from Silicon Valley as the implementation of the new levies. [Courtesy]

“VAT shall be charged on taxable services supplied in Kenya through the digital marketplace,” explains the regulations in part. “Taxable supplies made through a digital marketplace shall include electronic services and downloadable mobile apps, e-books, movies.”

The law does not indicate the new VAT rate but is pegged on the Value Added Tax Act, 2013 that set a 16 per cent rate. A digital marketplace has now been defined as an ‘online platform which enables users to sell or provide services, goods or other property to other users.” Earlier this year, Facebook informed Kenyan users that advertisements on the site and photo-sharing application Instagram that charges would increase to reflect the new VAT levy.

“Beginning April 1, 2021, Facebook ads in Kenya are subject to a VAT at the applicable local tax rate,” said Facebook in an email to users.

“This applies to advertisers whose ‘Sold To’ country on their business or personal address is set to Kenya and who haven’t confirmed that they’re advertising for business purposes,” stated the email.

“VAT is added whenever you’re charged for your ads if you’re not purchasing Facebook ads for business purposes,” said the firm. “Because VAT is added on top of charges, you won’t reach your billing threshold faster, but you may be charged more than your billing threshold amount.” However, some industry stakeholders have cautioned that the administration of the taxes could prove difficult for tax authorities given the complexity of the Internet ecosystem. 

“The application of these taxes to businesses with online activities is a complex and evolving area,” said Zoom in its email to users.

“Zoom continues to review such developments as well as the nature and extent of its activities in different jurisdictions and based on such regular review, will start charging indirect taxes where applicable.” 

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Uongozi wa Sultani katika jamii ya Wasomali

Share this story
National Treasury seeks Budget views early ahead of polls
National Treasury usually has until February 15th to present the Draft Policy Statement to Parliament for debate.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
National Treasury seeks Budget views early ahead of polls

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

National Treasury seeks Budget views early ahead of polls
Poll jitters push pension funds to keep Sh1.14 trillion in 'safe assets'

By Dominic Omondi | 13 hours ago

Poll jitters push pension funds to keep Sh1.14 trillion in 'safe assets'
Huawei eyes local SMEs with smart office hub

By Correspondent | 2 days ago

Huawei eyes local SMEs with smart office hub
Insurers warn NHIF Bill will up medical costs and hurt industry

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 days ago

Insurers warn NHIF Bill will up medical costs and hurt industry
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC