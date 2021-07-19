Huawei eyes local SMEs with smart office hub
By Correspondent | July 19th 2021
Huawei has launched a productivity tool for the smart office and learning institutions that bundles intelligent writing, high definition video conferencing, and wireless sharing dub.
Dubbed the IdeaHub, the system is designed to suit any environment, turning conference rooms, executive offices, and open areas into smart spaces. The ‘Huawei IdealHub Board’, supports both Windows and Android OS.
It is targeted at medium-scale offices, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), educational and health institutions in Kenya.
It also aims to enhance the capabilities of the business and education sectors through intelligent innovations. Huawei Kenya chief executive Will Meng said the workplace is changing with users demanding new collaboration tools while working remotely.
“The Huawei IdeaHub series is designed to help people work and learn anytime, anywhere, without time and space constraints. It intelligently helps you to transform, upgrade and digitise the office or classroom.”
Principal Secretary, State Department of Vocational and Technical Training Margaret Mwakima said the ministry has already launched the open and distance e-learning policy that will boost trainers through online, open distance and virtual learning training.
