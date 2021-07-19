× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Huawei eyes local SMEs with smart office hub

NEWS
By Correspondent | July 19th 2021
The Huawei logo is pictured outside its Huawei's factory campus in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 25, 2019. [Reuters, Tyrone Siu]

Huawei has launched a productivity tool for the smart office and learning institutions that bundles intelligent writing, high definition video conferencing, and wireless sharing dub.

Dubbed the IdeaHub, the system is designed to suit any environment, turning conference rooms, executive offices, and open areas into smart spaces. The ‘Huawei IdealHub Board’, supports both Windows and Android OS.

It is targeted at medium-scale offices, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), educational and health institutions in Kenya.

It also aims to enhance the capabilities of the business and education sectors through intelligent innovations. Huawei Kenya chief executive Will Meng said the workplace is changing with users demanding new collaboration tools while working remotely.

“The Huawei IdeaHub series is designed to help people work and learn anytime, anywhere, without time and space constraints. It intelligently helps you to transform, upgrade and digitise the office or classroom.”

Principal Secretary, State Department of Vocational and Technical Training Margaret Mwakima said the ministry has already launched the open and distance e-learning policy that will boost trainers through online, open distance and virtual learning training.

There is no reason to deny public servants pay increase
A CBA provides a greater degree of predictability for employers in such areas as salaries, allowances and related entitlements.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

