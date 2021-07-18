Private security companies fret over licensing
NEWS
By Esther Dianah | July 18th 2021
A tug of war is looming in the private security sector with the scheduled publication of all licensed companies by the end of July.
The government, through the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA), in December 2019 announced plans to undertake fresh vetting and licensing of all private security providers.
The companies, however, protested and petitioned various arms of government including Parliament where they managed to put the vetting on hold.
But in a confidential memo, PSRA Chief Executive Fazul Mohamed has now directed all heads of departments and the vetting committee to submit “any and all pending vetting reports” to his office for compilation.
READ MORE
Vetting of private security firms to be issued with guns starts
Guarding the guard: Security agents ask for more pay amid Covid-19
Stimulus package timely for private security sector
"In addition, you are required to compile and submit the list of all private security companies alongside the names of the directors and senior management who have not undergone statutory security training,” reads the memo dated July 5, 2021.
Private Security Industry Association Chairman Cosmas Mutava expressed surprise about the new development and wondered when the vetting and training of managers was done.
“I am not aware of any plans to publish and gazette the companies,” he told The Standard.
“We have so many discussions and even engagements going on including the criteria of vetting, the purported training and curriculum to be adopted.”
In March 2020, the private security companies got a reprieve after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court to stop the vetting, questioning the timing and public participation in the process.
The case is ongoing at the High Court.
Justice Anthony Mrima also issued conservatory orders on March 10, 2021 restraining PSRA from issuing letters purporting to be certificates of registration pending the hearing and determination of the case.
According to the government’s plan, the vetting was to take three months until March 31, 2020.
Private security providers were supposed to submit their registration certificates, identification documents, Kenya Revenue Authority PINs and certificates of good conduct for each of their directors, partner, trustees and shareholders.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya private security sector say they are prepared to deal with coronavirus outbreak in Kenya
Why private security firms are resisting reforms
CS Matiang'i orders over 4,000 gun-holders to report to nearest police station
Bond trickle-down and bottom-up economics to up resource useThe trickle-down economics approach entails creating economic policies that advocate for the reduction of taxes to big firms and the rich.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
BUSINESS
- Bank profits surge to Sh60b in 4 months on economic rebound
NEWS
- Firms to snub Kenya for not reducing emissions
NEWS
- Tourist numbers edge up after record 2020 slump
NEWS
- When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes
OPINION
By Peter Kimani
- Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri