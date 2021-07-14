× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya to export fish to Europe after launch of Sh120m plant

NEWS
By Benard Lusigi | July 14th 2021
L-R: Governors from Lake Region Economic Block James Ongwae (Kisii) Prof Anyang Nyong'o (Kisumu) Wilber Otichilo (Vihiga), Devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya examine fish during the launch of Kakamega fish factory in Lurambi, Kakamega County. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Fish farming is set to receive a boost following the launch of a Sh120 million processing plant that caters for counties within the Lake Region Economic Bloc.

The plant located in Lurambi, Kakamega County will buy fish from 14 counties which are to be exported to 27 European Union countries.

While launching the fish processing plant, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said his county will support the factory by allocating resources annually to the sector. The factory which was launched on Monday has capacity to export 20 metric tonnes of fish a day.

“We have the capacity to process and export fish to meet the export market demands. But to meet this demand, we have to invest in technology and proper infrastructure,” said Kakamega Fish Factory Chief Executive Officer Samwel Ondiek.

Some 6,976 from Kakamega Country are projected to benefit from this venture. According to the fish factory boss, these farmers with about 9,988 fish ponds have a potential to produce 1,798 metric tonnes of the produce in seven months. The county is expected to rake in Sh539 million from this initiative. 

READ MORE

 Kenya to resume mango exports to Europe after eight-year hiatus

 Region governors in plea for oxygen supply

 After Madaraka: Covid-19 ravaging villages in Kisumu

 Governors seek nod to import Covid-19 vaccines

According to governor Oparanya, his administration intends to make the factory viable by investing more in farmers so as to increase produce through subsidizing the fish feed and products.

“We have started the Kakamega County Fish Subsidy programme that operates on a 50-50 cost-sharing basis, meaning fish farmers only pay half the cost of feeds,” said Oparanya.

He said they are going to purchase fish ponds, distribute harvesting nets to farmers and issue motorcycles to the fisheries extension service providers to boost the produce.

“We will support the establishment and registration of 30 aquaculture field schools in collaboration with support from development partners to make fish farming and business attractive and affordable,” said Oparanya.

The governor was speaking during the event attended by Swedish Ambassador to Kenya Caroline Vacini, Cabinet Secretary for Devolution Eugene Wamalwa and six governors from regional bloc. The six were  Anyang’ Nyong’ (Kisumu), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichillo (Vihiga), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and James Ongwae (Kisii).

On their part, the governors pledged to mobilize farmers to form fisheries cooperative societies for aggregation centres and establish designated areas and stalls for fresh fish marketing. CS Wamalwa urged counties to make the business environment conducive so as to attract investors.

Wamalwa further urged farmers to diversify their ventures and embrace fish farming seeing as sugar cane farming in the region has been undergoing numerous challenges.

“Cane farmers should start diversifying in fish produce so as to tap on foreign markets,” said Wamalwa.

“I urge my fellow leaders, especially the political elite, not to politicize development and economic activities to scare away investors and instead urge them to use their positions to bring up more new factories for the benefit of farmers.”

At the same time, Swedish Ambassador Vacini said her government is keen on helping locals to improve their income, particularly aquaculture farming.

Furthermore, she said fish farmers should take advantage of the European Union market of over 27 counties to produce more fish for exportation to improve their livelihood.  

[email protected]  

RELATED VIDEOS

Fish theft threatens thriving cage fish farming business in Busia

UHURU IN GERMANY; President Uhuru Kenyatta wants AMISON elevated to UN

UHURU IN GERMANY; President Uhuru Kenyatta wants AMISON elevated to UN

Share this story
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
Move is aimed at promoting equity with the rich paying their fair share of taxes and increasing the number of taxpayers from the current 6.1 million.
Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business
For the sustainability of your business and the financial security of your family, it is important to plan and prepare.

MOST READ

One way the wealthy inflation-proof their investments
One way the wealthy inflation-proof their investments

ENTERPRISE

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Taxman eyes Sh6b from super-rich Kenyans in 3 years
CBK raises red flag on high household debt

By Frankline Sunday | 2 hours ago

CBK raises red flag on high household debt
Kenya ranks high in inequality among African peers - report

By Wambu Wainaina | 1 day ago

Kenya ranks high in inequality among African peers - report
Cytonn's woes deepen as creditors come calling over Sh5.7b debt

By Kamau Muthoni | 1 day ago

Cytonn's woes deepen as creditors come calling over Sh5.7b debt
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC