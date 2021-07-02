× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA: Over 5 million Kenyans file tax returns as deadline lapses

NEWS
By Graham Kajilwa | July 2nd 2021

Most employers issued their staff with P9 forms on time to facilitate the filing of returns on the iTax platform. [Courtesy]

More than 5.5 million taxpayers filed their tax returns for the year 2020 at the close of the June 30, 2021 deadline.

This saw Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) record 1.1 million more taxpayers filing their returns compared to 4.4 million last year - a 19 per cent growth.

"The growth shows positive progress in tax compliance, a move that is anticipated to further drive the country towards economic growth," said KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu in a statement yesterday.

READ MORE

 KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years

 Would you lie to earn more? To fix Kenya, we all must change

 England yet to conquer 'Everest', says Southgate

 Inside intricate multi-billion shilling trade in counterfeit alcoholic drinks

Mburu said unlike previous years, there were no long queues on the last days of filing.

"This is attributed to the efficiency of the iTax platform, effective taxpayer sensitisation on the filing of returns and efficient taxpayer support services through the KRA Contact Centre and Tax Service Offices as well as the extension of working staff hours," he said.

He said the authority has enhanced the iTax system to include an auto-populated return for taxpayers with employment income as the only source of income. 

There are about 6.1 million taxpayers on iTax. KRA projects to increase the number of active taxpayers by two million to 8.2 million by end of June 2023.

The penalty for late filing of annual returns for income tax is Sh2,000 or five per cent of tax due whichever is higher. For non-individuals, the fine is Sh20,000 or five per cent of tax due whichever is higher. 

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Uongozi wa Sultani katika jamii ya Wasomali

Share this story
Thousands of Mombasa ‘tenants-at-will’ face eviction threats
Agents raised the monthly ground rent from Sh300 to Sh35,000 in order to push the reluctant homeowners to purchase the land or move out.
Treasury on the spot over parastatals defaulting on government lent loans
Auditor General says National Treasury has not made serious attempts in recovering the money despite the debts having been outstanding for long.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators

By Philip Mwakio | 1 day ago

Kenya eye growing intra-Africa tourism pie, hosts tour operators
KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years
MOMBO SACCO: Redefining the Sacco Movement

By Mombo Sacco - SPONSORED CONTENT | 2 days ago

MOMBO SACCO: Redefining the Sacco Movement
Fairdeal Furniture to hold a month-long grand sale in all its outlets

By Fairdeal Furniture - Sponsored Content | 2 days ago

Fairdeal Furniture to hold a month-long grand sale in all its outlets
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC