× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why MCAs want City Hall to collect revenue, not KRA

NEWS
By Josphat Thiong'o | June 30th 2021
City Hall building in Nairobi's CBD.

Nairobi County MCAs now want revenue collection reverted to City Hall over allegations of dismal performance by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The ward reps argue that since taking over as the principal revenue collecting agent on behalf of City Hall, the taxman has been unable to increase collections.

Assembly Minority Leader and Budget committee vice chairperson Michael Ogada claimed revenue collection has dipped.

“KRA is doing worse than what was there before, we cannot close our eyes and pretend that we are okay. We are not saying they are not competent but they are not delivering which then becomes an issue. They have been unable to collect even Sh10 billion,” he said.

In the 2019/2020 financial year, City Hall collected Sh8.53 billion against a target of Sh17.31 billion.

READ MORE

 Last-gasp Dovbyk winner sends Ukraine into first Euro quarter-final

 Why you should file your tax returns on time

 City Hall banks on new levies to fund Sh37 billion county budget

 How the taxman can help expand Kenya’s tax base

In the 2020/2021 financial year, however, KRA only collected Sh4.1 billion for the third quarter between January and March, accounting for Sh2.5 billion shortfalls of the Sh6.6 billion target.

Moreover, figures in our possession indicate that prior to the takeover by the taxman, Jambo Pay, which was the principal revenue collector between 2014 and 2019, and the National Bank in 2019/2020 year, all made collections more than Sh10 billion.

Utawala MCA Patrick Karani, also a member of the Budget Committee, observed that as of May 31, KRA had only collected Sh9 billion with less than a month to the end of the financial year.

“KRA should pack and go. If they cannot give us a solution, then we are better off the way we were. The lowest revenue collected by former Governor Mike Sonko was Sh10.1 billion,” said Mr Karani.

“We cannot see what KRA is doing in Nairobi because it is actually underperforming. Their cost of revenue collection is also very high, far beyond what Jambo pay used to collect," he added.

He said Jambo Pay used to charge a commission of 2.5 per cent while National Bank 3.5 per cent but when KRA came on board they increased by 1.5 to 4.5 per cent.

He also claimed the taxman has been unable to seal revenue collection loopholes.

Karani consequently called on the deputy governor and the CEC Finance to implement the Nairobi Revenue Management Act which proposes that City Hall sets up an authority similar to KRA to collect revenue.

“They (KRA) should not blame Covid-19 for the decline. For parking, we should not see a decline in revenue because every time you come to town you find cars parked. I think KRA is not up to the task,” he said.

Kilimani MCA Moses Ogeto called for the operationalisation of a data centre launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at City Hall and revert revenue collection to the county government.

“The county should implement its own data collection system better than that used by KRA. The president launched the data centre which is lying idle. It only takes the goodwill of the government to operationalise that data centre,” said Mr Ogeto.

RELATED VIDEOS

Serikali ya kaunti ya Nairobi yawasimamisha kazi wafanyakazi 5 kwa kusanya hongo

KRA officials seize top of the range vehicles valued at 28 million for tax evasion in Mombasa

KRA yakamata magari ya kifahari yakiingizwa nchini pasi na kulipia ushuru bandarini Mombasa

Share this story
Kenya secures Sh14b loan for Covid vaccines
The financing is meant to facilitate the procurement of more vaccines through the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

‘Poverty’ to blame for worn out bank notes, says senator
‘Poverty’ to blame for worn out bank notes, says senator

BUSINESS

By Judah Ben-Hur

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Suspended miners to get back licences

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Suspended miners to get back licences
Efficiency key to business growth

By Henry Githaiga | 1 day ago

Efficiency key to business growth
Capital Markets Authority grants licences to five coffee brokers

By Correspondent | 1 day ago

Capital Markets Authority grants licences to five coffee brokers
State abandons Sh9 trillion debt ceiling rule

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

State abandons Sh9 trillion debt ceiling rule
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC