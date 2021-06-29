× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Capital Markets Authority grants licences to five coffee brokers

NEWS
By Correspondent | June 29th 2021
Young African woman collecting coffee berries from a coffee plant [Courtesy]

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has issued the first set of licences to five coffee brokers in line with the Capital Markets (Coffee Exchange) Regulations, 2020. The licenses will allow the brokers to carry out the role of coffee brokerage services at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) from July 1, 2021.

Meru County Coffee Marketing Agency Ltd has been granted a full coffee broker licence while Kipkelion Brokerage Company Ltd, Murang’a County Coffee Dealers Company, Mt Elgon Coffee Marketing Agency and United Eastern Kenya Coffee Marketing Company have been granted conditional licences.

They are expected to fully comply with the requirements of the Coffee Exchange Regulations within three months. CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah said the regulator supports reforms in the coffee sub-sector and is ready to execute its mandate.

"These conditional licenses are our commitment to ensuring that the trading of coffee continues at the NCE without disruption even beyond the June 30, 2021 deadline," he said. 

State abandons Sh9 trillion debt ceiling rule
Kenya is set to abandon the current Sh9 trillion legal ceiling of debt issuance and revert to one that is pegged on the gross domestic product (GDP).
Suspended miners to get back licences
Miners could get a reprieve after the State said it will consider lifting a revocation order it recently issued on dozens of mining licences.

The rise and rise of bread: Bakeries now feel the heat
The rise and rise of bread: Bakeries now feel the heat

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Graham Kajilwa

.
