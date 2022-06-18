× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cinnamon: Old, sweet spice that colours most kitchens

MONEY & MARKET
By Jennifer Anyango | Jun 18th 2022 | 3 min read
By Jennifer Anyango | June 18th 2022
MONEY & MARKET
Cinnamon is also known as sweet wood and it is one of the oldest known spices. Though it can be lucrative, it is grown by a few farmers in Kenya. [iStock Photo]

Many kitchens have containers of cinnamon or raw cinnamon sticks. If you have ever handled a cinnamon stick, then you have had a peek at the dried bark of a cinnamon plant.

Henry Kimani from Tigoni in Kiambu County cultivates spices organically in small portions on his farm and cinnamon is one of them.

Cinnamon belongs to “Lauraceae” family and its botanical name is “Cinnamomum verum”. It is also known as sweet wood and it is one of the oldest known spices. Though it can be lucrative, it is grown by a few farmers in Kenya.

But because of high demand, especially in Middle East countries, many farmers have started having an interest in growing it.

Ecological conditions

READ MORE

Cinnamon can be cultivated as a rain-fed crop and is suitable for a variety of climatic conditions. It grows in well-drained organic-rich loamy soil for better quality and production.

“Application of farm yard manure can make the soil rich,” says Kimani.

Propagation

Cinnamon can be propagated through seed and vegetative propagation through cuttings. To raise seedlings, cinnamon seeds are sown in polythene bags containing a mixture of sand, soil and well-powdered compost manure. Irrigation should be done regularly as the seeds begin to germinate within 10 to 21 days.

“Artificial shading should be provided for the seedlings until they are six months old,” says Kimani.

To plant, dig pits of 50cm at a spacing of three by three metres and filled with organic compost. In each pit, four to five seedlings can be planted.

“Partial artificial shade in the initial stages of cultivation is beneficial for the health and rapid growth of cinnamon plants,” says Kimani.

Weeding

Weeding should be done as regularly as required and digging of the soil around the bushes should be done at least once.

Watering should be done twice a week if the rains fail.

“The water quantity depends on soil moisture level and growth of plants. Cinnamon is mainly rain-fed, but with the unpredictable rainfall patterns, it is wise to be aware of when to water the plants,” says Kimani.

Coppicing is a method of cutting back the height of cinnamon trees to the desired height to manage the plantation. Two to three-year-old plants are coppiced to a height of about 15cm from the stump.

Afterwards, a bunch of side shoots are produced by the main stem, subsequently, the plants take the shape of a low bush of about two-metre height and a bunch of canes suitable for peeling crop up in a period of about four years.

Coppicing is normally done in alternate years.

Harvesting

Side shoots having finger thickness and uniform brown is ideal for bark extraction.

“A test cut can be done on the stem with a knife to know the suitability of time of peeling cinnamon. If the bark separates readily, the cutting can be done immediately,” advises Kimani.

The stems should be cut close to the ground when they are about two years old, as straight as possible. Harvested cinnamon shoots are bundled together and stored appropriately.

As this herb has many uses and health benefits, the market for cinnamon is readily available in Kenya.

“I mostly get online referrals for raw cinnamon, I can say the market in Kenya for cinnamon is available,” says Kimani.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Is there a higher purpose to work than just money?
Our life clearly has more meaning beyond chasing money for its own sake. And that meaning can only be satisfying and fulfilling if it’s for a higher and noble purpose.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Auditor General queries use of taxpayer funds in donor projects
Auditor General queries use of taxpayer funds in donor projects

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Is there a higher purpose to work than just money?

By Graham Kajilwa | 51 minutes ago

Is there a higher purpose to work than just money?
Gambling craze sinking jobless youth into pit of hopelessness

By Peter Theuri | 7 days ago

Gambling craze sinking jobless youth into pit of hopelessness
How job loss inspired bakery business from home kitchen

By Paul Kariuki | 7 days ago

How job loss inspired bakery business from home kitchen
Mint: Sweet and cooling herb you cannot ignore

By Jennifer Anyango | 14 days ago

Mint: Sweet and cooling herb you cannot ignore
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC