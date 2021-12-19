× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kitengela boda boda riders turn weekly savings into Sh3.3m kitty

MONEY & MARKET
By Peterson Githaiga | December 19th 2021
By Peterson Githaiga | December 19th 2021
MONEY & MARKET

The group of 25 boda boda riders save a minimum of Sh300 each every week. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

As the country's economy continues to bow under the pressure of Covid-19 aftershocks, a group of boda boda operators in Kitengela, Kajiado County, is smiling all the way to the bank.

Working under the name Kitengela Riders New Vision Success Group, the operators have managed to accumulate savings amounting to Sh3.3 million out of their weekly contribution of Sh100 each.

According to Chairman Evans Odari, the group was started in 2012 by five members.

"After coming together we thought it was wise to start saving Sh100 each so that each one of us could get his own motorbike rather than riding hired ones," said Odari.

READ MORE

 Police hunt for boda boda operator accused of killing passenger over Sh70

 Murder suspected who fled to Tanzania to be arraigned in court

 Plan to save boda boda riders from swell of accidents

 Police hunt for boda boda operator accused of killing passenger over Sh70

He said the members later decided to register their group so they could take bigger loans from financial institutions.

Since then, the group has grown in number from the original five to the current 25 members, with a savings kitty of Sh3.3 million.

The group has also ventured into various investment projects and has already bought a two-acre piece of land at Kimana in Kajiado County, which they intend to use for farming.

Odari said it was not an easy task to save Sh100 per week as it was a sacrifice that forced most group members to quit.

"We were hit hard during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of our members had to resign due to financial constraints," he said.

"We are now left with 25 members who are beaming with joy since they are the proud owners of properties."

Odari said the group has disciplined members who are keen on everything they do, including time management.

Through motivation by financial institutions, each member is currently making a minimum weekly contribution of Sh300.

Through their individual saving portfolios, members are also able to acquire funds for personal investment.

For instance, Odari, who has so far saved Sh650,000 in the kitty was able to secure a bank loan of Sh2,750,000, which he used to acquire three taxi cabs and a baking machine.

Isha Dunga, 31, got his first loan of Sh30,000 in 2018, which he used to purchase his first motorbike. Dunga now owns two taxis that operate in Kitengela and Isinya areas, as well as a property management company.

"I am proud of this project because many people, including me, used to view boda boda operators as people with no vision. Now I own a company that manages many rental houses in this area," said Dunga.

Benjamin Nyalwalo, 32, who was a motorbike mechanic before joining the group now owns a motorcycle spare shop in Kitengela.

Through a financial institution, the group has been attending training on financial management, book keeping and savings.

RELATED VIDEOS

Police in Kitengela arrested a bodaboda operator over the kidnapping & murder of an 8-year-old girl

Boda boda operators in Sotik sub-county protest over disappearance of money raised by DP Ruto

Boda boda operators to be used by the Government in fighting Covid in the communities

Share this story
These are the most important skills you need on your resume
The skills that employers value most are the ones mentioned in their job descriptions, so include them in your resume
Confidence drives economy so don’t allow fear to rule 2022 poll
The economy runs on confidence. When optimism is high, the economy grows faster.

MOST READ

Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows
Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows

BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Meet ex-KDF chef serving up African flavours in Dubai

By Brian George | 1 day ago

Meet ex-KDF chef serving up African flavours in Dubai
Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers

By Jennifer Anyango | 1 day ago

Lettuce: Healthy salad loved by urban dwellers
Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional banking

By Entrepreneur | 1 day ago

Alternatives to financing without resorting to traditional banking
All you need to know about beetroot farming

By Jennifer Anyango | 8 days ago

All you need to know about beetroot farming
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC