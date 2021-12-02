× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Centum cuts half-year loss by 67 per cent

MONEY & MARKET
By Patrick Alushula | December 2nd 2021

Centum Investment Group cut its half-year losses by 67 per cent on the back of increased revenues across its business lines.

The net loss for the half-year ended September 2021 was Sh662.1 million compared to Sh1.98 billion loss that the diversified investment firm posted in a similar period in 2020.

“We have seen improved performance in the first half from various business segments as they recover and the economy rebounds from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Centum chief executive James Mworia.

“We are optimistic about the second half of the year as we continue to execute on the recovery plans across the various businesses.”

Centum CEO and Group MD James Mworia. [File, Standard]

Centum said the loss after tax was mainly driven by an impairment provision of Sh721 million on “some of the assets following a prudent assessment.”

 Two Rivers loan plunges Centum into Sh1.4b loss

 Centum eyes affordable housing development at Two Rivers

 Jittery investors put Sh690b into bonds

 Centum bets big on low cost houses

During the review period, Centum’s trading businesses returned a Sh255 million profit compared to Sh317 million loss recorded in the first half of 2020.

The improved performance in trading business was helped by Longhorn Publishers, which posted a recovery following the reopening of schools.

Finance services business returned a five-fold growth in profits to Sh310 million compared to Sh38 million in last year’s first half as subsidiaries such as Sidian Bank, Nabo Capital and Zohari Leasing posted recoveries.

Centum Real Estate halved its loss to Sh142 million on the back of selling residential units valued at Sh144 million and booking Sh63 million gain on disposal of development rights.

Two Rivers Development Ltd also cut its loss from Sh1 billion to Sh342 million, even though its debts pose a servicing strain.  

Centum Investments Majority Stake begins to take shape in the country

CEO James Mworia: Centum is training its eyes on the lucrative beer market for growth

Centum investments named 2013 overall winners of CMA fire awards

Workers tap Sh44b salary advances from Co-op Bank
Customers were tapping Sh5.7 billion monthly, which saw the product add 1.42 million new customers in nine months to September.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive
Digital lenders cut credit to Kenyans after CBK directive

NEWS

By Patrick Alushula

.
© The Standard Group PLC
