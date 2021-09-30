× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New payments system to boost continental trade

MONEY & MARKET
By Peter Theuri | September 30th 2021

Import, export, and logistics concept. [NASA]

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Continental Free Trade Area  (AfCFTA) secretariat yesterday announced the roll-out of a new cross-border payments system. 

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), the two organisations said, will enable instant, cross-border payments in local currencies among African countries.

By reducing the dependency on hard currencies for cross-border transactions, PAPSS is expected to boost intra-African trade and underpin the implementation of AfCFTA.

It will serve as a continent-wide platform for the processing, clearing and settling of intra-African trade and commerce payments, leveraging a multilateral net settlement system.

READ MORE

 State bars millers from importing wheat, prices up to Sh3,700 per bag

 High production costs, climate crisis throw off wheat farmers

 State boosts local vehicle assembler with military deal

 How China has silenced roar of Kenyan factories

Its full implementation is expected to save the continent more than $5 billion (Sh545 billion) in payment transaction costs each year.

The platform has been developed by Afreximbank, which also acts as the main settlement agent, in partnership with participating African central banks.

The commissioning of PAPSS follows a successful pilot phase in several countries in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), with live transactions done in an instant.

President of Afreximbank and chairman of PAPSS Management Board Benedict Oramah said the rollout of the new platform will help actualise the AfCFTA dream. 

“Afreximbank is proud to have contributed to the realisation of the multi-decade dream that seemed unachievable just a few years ago,” said Prof Oramah.

AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene said PAPSS will usher in a new era in African trade.

“The introduction of PAPSS provides Africa with greater capacity to conduct cross-border transactions and expand the scale of both active and latent opportunities for enhanced intra-African trade,” said Mr Mene.

RELATED VIDEOS

Miraa Regulations: New policy outlined on Miraa exports, move to significantly boost exports

Sputnik Vaccine Row: Government banned private importation with nearly 74,000 doses in the country

Stakeholders in the export industry are upbeat about the Africa continental free trade area as it no

Share this story
Take driver's seat on climate action, CS tells architects
The world has in recent years experienced unprecedented weather patterns characterised by high temperatures, extreme rainfall and severe droughts.
The small room weights occupy in trade and logistics
Weights and measurements permeate every aspect of human life. Yet we tend to take the tools for granted.

MOST READ

Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive
Kenyans to enjoy cheaper electricity after Uhuru directive

NEWS

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How healthy living has turned ginger into a goldmine for farmers

By Jennifer Anyango | 5 days ago

How healthy living has turned ginger into a goldmine for farmers
Shoe firm NBV gets green light to move into new ventures

By Macharia Kamau | 5 days ago

Shoe firm NBV gets green light to move into new ventures
Tax review pushes up prices of basic items

By Macharia Kamau | 10 days ago

Tax review pushes up prices of basic items
How to make money to love you back

By Graham Kajilwa | 12 days ago

How to make money to love you back
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC