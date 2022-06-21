Tented camp at crater's edge offers perfect holiday getaway

Crater Lake Camp and Game Sanctuary in Naivasha.

Naivasha has entrenched itself as the perfect weekend getaway due the variety of its holiday offering. There are many hotels and lodges dotted around the town, drawing thousands of local and international tourists to the exquisite Rift Valley.

One of them is Crater Lake Camp and Game Sanctuary, located about 10 kilometres from Naivasha town.

The camp is adjacent to Crater Lake, a green soda lake at the bottom of an extinct volcano on the western side of Lake Naivasha and north of the village of Kongoni, with many trails including one for hikers along the steep but diminutive crater rim.

It is one of the many jewels under Sovereign Group and sits on 10,000 acres, within which is the famous hilltop grave where Happy Valley’s tragic heroine, Lady Diana Delamere, is buried with her last two husbands, Gilbert Colvile and Thomas Delamere. The lakeside camp is the perfect stopover en route to Nakuru and the Masai Mara Game Reserve. This week, Naivasha will host the World rally Championship Safari Rally which has drawn motoring enthusiasts from around the world.

“Crater Lake offers the best exotic treat for those that want to enjoy nature and the best there is in the hospitality industry,” says General Manager John Kimani. He says the hotel has been in business since 1979 with a concept to accommodate high-end guests keen on savouring what Kenya offers.

With the volatility in the hospitality industry, Mr Kimani says they had to re-organise the client packages to attract local and international visitors.

“The business model was not selling, and we had to tweak it to stay afloat in the cutthroat industry," he says.

Crater, home to more than 170 species of birds, has grown to be a preferred destination for holidays, meetings, team building, retreats and family events. The resort's magnificent nature trails lead through breathtaking flora and fauna around the crater with plenty of wildlife.

