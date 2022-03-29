× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Key tech trends that will shape the African continent this year

By Jack Ngare | Mar 29th 2022 | 2 min read
By Jack Ngare | March 29th 2022
The reliance on technology has expanded considerably since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. [iStock]

We have observed a significant march toward the complete digitisation of the world in recent years.

The reliance on technology has expanded considerably since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, technological advances have become increasingly vital to enterprises and individuals the world over.

Without a doubt, the pandemic has shown that digitally fortified businesses are more adaptable, resilient, and capable of transforming when faced with a crisis.

Several technological developments are projected to influence the global tech sector and impact our lives throughout this year and beyond. 

The so-called metaverse is the first projected trend. The metaverse, often known as “the digital twin of the universe,” is a digital environment that allows interconnected networks to communicate.

It’s a three-dimensional virtual arena where people can build assets, gain enhanced virtual experience, and earn large sums of money using digital resources. Top companies from all over the world have stepped up their efforts to develop the meta world. Facebook, one of the first builders, renamed its social networking platform Facebook to Meta.

The acceleration of 5G technology is the second anticipated tech development, with the landscape likely to extend in the future to include 5G networks, 5G devices, and 5G services. Operators are expected to develop a growing number of 5G standalone networks to provide consumers with a better 5G experience.

It will provide an unbroken network connection at extraordinary speeds while maintaining a high level of service quality.

The deployment of more drone technology is the third trend that has emerged. Drones have applications in practically every field of business, from transporting goods to aerial surveillance.

Still, autonomous technology has a lot of potential to be unveiled and put to use, resulting in a greater spectrum of unmanned services across industries.

In the coming year, it is also expected that cryptocurrencies will become a more viable legal tender for a larger portion of the population. What began as an alternative medium of exchange with considerable criticism and little acceptance is now dominating the mainstream with tremendous demand across the world. 

It’s also important to note that the Cloud is at the centre of accelerating digital transformation and innovation. 

What does this mean for us in Africa, then? This means that we must begin preparing today in order to avoid being left behind.

