× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Five beauty business ideas you can start

ENTERPRISE
By Standard Correspondent | Jun 18th 2022 | 2 min read
By Standard Correspondent | June 18th 2022
ENTERPRISE
The beauty business is attracting more entrepreneurs to the multi-billion retail industry than ever before. [iStockphoto]

There is something special about the beauty business that is attracting more entrepreneurs to the multi-billion retail industry than ever before. It’s a colourful and pretty space where people come to play with and create colours, formulas and fragrances, as well as perfect services, all with a mission to help consumers look, feel and smell their best.

Here are some business ideas:

Make-up artist

The explosion of make-up application tutorials across every social media platform has elevated the already magical quality of make-up to an art form. If you are creative, have a love of colour and want to help others feel their best, becoming a freelance make-up artist can be a dream job.

Beauty blogger

READ MORE

You have a way with words, rivalled only by your mad makeover skills and love of lipsticks, shadow palettes and illuminating masks. Those, along with the ability to generate a captivated audience of beauty-philes, are the making of a beauty blogger. 

Small-batch skincare maker

For the eco-conscious indie beauty lover, there has never been a better time to enter the skin and body care industry. The pandemic-era rise in self-care has created a ritualist mentality among many who see the positive effects of body care on overall health.

Mobile salon owner

Mobile salons are great businesses to start if you are a highly skilled hair stylist with a solid client roster and dream of going out on your own. Rather than renting space at a fixed salon location, you can invest in and customise a commercial van or truck with everything you need to operate a salon-on-the-go that reflects your vision. 

Beauty reseller

How many times have you impulsively purchased make-up or skincare products that you couldn’t resist, just for them to sit idle in your make-up bag or on your vanity? You’re not alone. In fact, converting gently used cosmetics into saleable goods is gaining in popularity, thanks to the booming clothing resale market, which has made second-hand a cool and sustainable proposition.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Social media has made my make-up business blossom
The 28-year-old has gained a following of 28,000 on the short-video sharing app TikTok where the Nakuru-based freelance make-up artist goes by the name of ShishDavis. 
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Auditor General queries use of taxpayer funds in donor projects
Auditor General queries use of taxpayer funds in donor projects

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Social media has made my make-up business blossom

By Paul Kariuki | 1 hour ago

Social media has made my make-up business blossom
Key strategies to diversify your small business

By Pauline Muindi | 3 days ago

Key strategies to diversify your small business
The secret to our 128-year-old family business

By Dominic Omondi | 3 days ago

The secret to our 128-year-old family business
Worried over high fertiliser prices? go organic farming

By XN Iraki | 3 days ago

Worried over high fertiliser prices? go organic farming
Feedback
Allow cookies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC