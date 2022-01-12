× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Portal helps manage construction waste

ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | January 12th 2022
By Brian George | January 12th 2022
ENTERPRISE

Nickson Otieno, Founder of Niko Green [Courtesy]

With the recent boom in the infrastructure and real estate sector, construction waste has become a huge burden.

According to Nickson Otieno (above), founder of Niko Green, a construction site wastes up to an average of 10 per cent of the building materials.

The materials end up in the environment, posing more risks to nature.

This made Otieno develop Endelevu, a web and mobile platform that is a digital calculator for construction material.

The platform is used to compute the amount of construction material you can use on a building project.

Otieno said the development of Endelevu was motivated by the need to transform the current practices in the construction industry to make it responsive to the challenges of environmental degradation, waste proliferation and social inequality.

“In 2020, we consumed about 6.7 million tonnes of cement (in Kenya)...about 10 per cent of this was waste, ending up in our rivers,” Otieno told The Innovator.

“We found out that if we were to repurpose the wasted cement to build fences at Kenyan public schools that do not have them, we would have put the waste to great use.”

Endelevu gives an estimate of the material required for projects, crowdfunding for under-resourced social projects, crowd-sourcing a youth workforce to design and construct the funded community projects, and trading in reclaimed materials and products.

“Project managers are able to manage their construction projects and even sell the excess materials just to manage the waste,” Otieno said.

He is working on getting buy-in from Kenyan project managers, many of whom Otieno said view construction waste as worthless while it is in essence a source of wealth.

Endelevu has received support from the National Construction Authority in form of partnerships.

“We have also partnered with universities and other tertiary institutions to manage their construction projects,” said Otieno.

“The waste generated from construction of classrooms and other projects is used to teach practical lessons for the benefit of the students.”

Endelevu makes money through commissions and system access fee.

Share this story
Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya
In what ways will this transformation manifest? The answer lies in technological trends that will shape the businesses of tomorrow.
College art turns into clothing firm
The brand, Savannah Apparel, sells hoodies, jackets, t-shirts, shorts, sweatpants and headwear.

MOST READ

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya

By James Bayhack | 1 hour ago

Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya
College art turns into clothing firm

By Peter Theuri | 1 hour ago

College art turns into clothing firm
Banks open year with billions for lending to SMEs

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Banks open year with billions for lending to SMEs
India visit that revved up electric bikes dream

By Esther Dianah | 1 hour ago

India visit that revved up electric bikes dream
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC