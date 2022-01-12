× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya

By James Bayhack | January 12th 2022
Drone flying over field at sunset [Courtesy]

Many businesses are still responding to changes in the environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic required businesses to rethink how they communicate with their customers and repackage product and service offerings for the new landscape – one that is defined by digital transformation.

In what ways will this transformation manifest? The answer lies in technological trends that will shape the businesses of tomorrow.

A single solution for communication

As more businesses engage with their clients in online and remote spaces, there is a need to streamline and improve communication channels.

The result is an omni-channel approach to the customer experience, comprised of multiple platforms on which customers can engage with business operators and services.

You see this trend with the likes of Twitter and Instagram that, in addition to being social media products, now offer business-oriented features to facilitate B2C communication.

With so many channels comes the need to manage them. What’s needed is a single technological solution that has the capacity to manage all communication and serve as an end-to-end portal for the entire customer journey.

Automation and humanity

Automation has been with us for centuries, but its application in the digital age is something entirely new.

While technological automation has been focused around improving customer experience, it has the potential to impact employee experience as well.

Taking the stance that the customer is always right, should not come at the expense of employees’ wellbeing. Happy employees cultivate happy customers.

The power of mobile connectivity

A sizeable portion of the world’s population interacts with the internet via a mobile device.

Through mobile, businesses can introduce innovative solutions such as contactless payment methods, online registration processes and conversational channels.

They need to adopt proactive strategies in engaging with clients and embrace technology that takes full advantage of mobile capability. After all, when it comes to creating the path of least resistance, today’s technology has it in the bag.

- James Bayhack, Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at CM.com

Hard questions about the on and off power outage
Hours of darkness and a wishy-washy explanation. That is what Kenyans were fed yesterday following a nation-wide power outage.
Portal helps manage construction waste
According to Nickson Otieno (above), founder of Niko Green, a construction site wastes up to an average of 10 per cent of the building materials.

Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives
Finally, the long-awaited avocado bonanza arrives

MONEY & MARKET

By Graham Kajilwa

.
