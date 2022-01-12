Tech trends of 2022: Innovations that will reshape business in Kenya
By James Bayhack | January 12th 2022
Many businesses are still responding to changes in the environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pandemic required businesses to rethink how they communicate with their customers and repackage product and service offerings for the new landscape – one that is defined by digital transformation.
In what ways will this transformation manifest? The answer lies in technological trends that will shape the businesses of tomorrow.
A single solution for communication
As more businesses engage with their clients in online and remote spaces, there is a need to streamline and improve communication channels.
The result is an omni-channel approach to the customer experience, comprised of multiple platforms on which customers can engage with business operators and services.
You see this trend with the likes of Twitter and Instagram that, in addition to being social media products, now offer business-oriented features to facilitate B2C communication.
With so many channels comes the need to manage them. What’s needed is a single technological solution that has the capacity to manage all communication and serve as an end-to-end portal for the entire customer journey.
Automation and humanity
Automation has been with us for centuries, but its application in the digital age is something entirely new.
While technological automation has been focused around improving customer experience, it has the potential to impact employee experience as well.
Taking the stance that the customer is always right, should not come at the expense of employees’ wellbeing. Happy employees cultivate happy customers.
The power of mobile connectivity
A sizeable portion of the world’s population interacts with the internet via a mobile device.
Through mobile, businesses can introduce innovative solutions such as contactless payment methods, online registration processes and conversational channels.
They need to adopt proactive strategies in engaging with clients and embrace technology that takes full advantage of mobile capability. After all, when it comes to creating the path of least resistance, today’s technology has it in the bag.
- James Bayhack, Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at CM.com
