× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Politics aside, hustlers saved our economy in 2020 and 2021

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | December 29th 2021
By XN Iraki | December 29th 2021
ENTERPRISE

SMEs were more resilient than big corporations. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Soldiers win the war but the generals take credit. The hustler won the economic war during the Covid-19 pandemic but our leaders take the credit.

Think of the early days of Covid-19 when the economy was suddenly closed. The small and micro enterprises remained open. This sector even got new converts. Remember the car boots turned into shops? 

The sector kept the economy going providing food and other essentials to citizens. Their sacrifice may never be appreciated. They worked as the other Kenyans were holed in their homes gripped by fear. 

Maybe there are too many SMEs to be recognised or we take them for granted except when seeking their owners votes. Or the textbook has made it appear that doing “dirty work“ is not glamorous. Luckily that is changing as students shift from universities to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses.

READ MORE

It’s a tragedy that we ignore the people who matter. Think of it, who should take the high road to entrepreneurship: the A or the D student?

Logic says A students. But who do we entrust with spawning new enterprises? Who do we demand should start new firms of businesses and create jobs? Most new enterprises have no precedents, they are started from scratch. That needs lots of ingenuity and creativity. Does it surprise you that Google or Facebook (Meta) were started at top universities? By the way, why was Facebook not called Meta Meta, it’s a cooler name.

SMEs were more resilient than big corporations as Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated. They survived the downturn and kept the economy running. For once, being “poor" was an asset, a badge of honour. The SMEs are not tied by ideologies and traditions. They are agile and easily change with circumstances.

They create more jobs despite low prestige. Think of it, the government employs about 800,000 civil servants including soldiers, policemen, county government employees, and teachers. The rest of the 53 million Kenyans work in the informal sector, earning an honest living and turning the reluctant wheel of progress.

I hope the owners of SMEs will celebrate their heroism as the year ends in addition to this festive season. Their sacrifice will one day be recognised and rewarded. Keeping the economy running amidst Covid-19 pandemic was no mean feat. Hongera hustlers and let’s make 2022 prosperous and peaceful.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
How to ace personal branding in 2022
If you are planning to invest in your personal brand in 2022, having a clear investment strategy is crucial.
How to beat myths and make money from cryptocurrency
Investing in crypto, like any other investment, comes with its own risks. You just need to learn the ropes to cash-in this craze.

MOST READ

IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group
IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How to beat myths and make money from cryptocurrency

By Brian George | 36 minutes ago

How to beat myths and make money from cryptocurrency
Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app

By Brian George | 3 hours ago

Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app
Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion

By Moses Omusolo | 3 hours ago

Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion
How to ace personal branding in 2022

By Entrepreneur.com | 3 hours ago

How to ace personal branding in 2022
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC