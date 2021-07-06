× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why food manufacturing firms are so hard to start and sustain

ENTERPRISE
By Awal Mohammed | July 6th 2021

Worker in operation at Iria-ini tea factory. [John Gathua, Standard]

While the backbone of Kenya’s economy is agriculture, agro-processing companies can be counted on a single hand, painting a picture of a nation that stops at the primary production level.

Agriculture experts have long held that the lack of commercialisation of the agricultural sector deprives the country of lots of revenue, particularly in the value addition chain.

Their argument is buoyed by recent statistics that show the country has been importing most of its food commodities, pointing to market demand, especially in the value addition chain.

READ MORE

 Spike in food and fuel prices pushes cost of living to 16-month high

 Efficiency key to business growth

 Help farmers, but not at the expense of the local economy

 Egypt’s Comesa link stalls State fight against cheap food imports

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2020 economic survey, the country’s reliance on foreign foodstuff posted a sharp increase.

Kenya’s Import Dependency Ratio (IDR) worsened from 15.4 per cent in 2018 to 16.4 per cent in 2019.

The IDR for vegetable and animal products worsened from 18.9 and 2.9 per cent in 2018 to 19.4 and 4.2 per cent, respectively, in 2019, indicating increased reliance on imports of the given commodities.

High costs involved

Dr Tim Njagi, a development economist and research fellow at Tegemeo Institute of Agricultural Policy and Development, Egerton University, says that the biggest hindrance to venturing in agro-processing industry is lack of capital.

“Starting an industry requires manpower and machines and they are not cheap. If we can address the high cost involved in running an industry then we are on a sure path to success,” says Njagi.

Recognising the high cost of starting and running a manufacturing industry, the state in its 2021-2022 budget resolved to help the sector by advancing finance to SMEs engaged in manufacturing.

In Yatani’s second budget, the state-issued Sh616 million to small and medium businesses involved in the production of goods.

The move by the state to pump in cash to the manufacturing sector is seen as a direct resuscitation of the sector, which was on its knees after the pandemic struck.

The cash is expected to be a huge relief to businesses, which have for decades complained of lack of capital to help them in manufacturing products.

Njagi lauds the initiative but cautions that its needs to be sustained for a while.

“The cash pumped into the manufacturing sector, targeting SMEs, is laudable but the state needs to sustain this for a while for the benefits to be realised, but the issue arises when the funding is done sporadically,” he said.

According to the latest data available from the government parastatal in charge of the SMEs, the bulk 84.4 per cent of SMES are in the service industry, 11.8 per cent are in the manufacturing while 3.3 and 0.5 per cent are involved in agri-business and construction industries respectively.

Small-scale farming is limiting

Other than lack of capital that derails new players to join the agro-processing industry our small scale agricultural practices affects the establishment of manufacturing plants.

Interestingly, although the country is known as an agricultural nation it barely produces to satisfy its population.

According to the 2020 economic survey the agricultural sector performance decelerated from 6.1 per cent recorded in 2018 to 3.6 per cent in 2019.

Maize production declined from 44.6 million bags in 2018 to 39.8 million bags in 2019, cane deliveries to factories declined from 5.3 million tonnes in 2018 to 4.6 million tonnes in 2019.

The only product which posted an increase in production in 2019 was milk with the deliveries made to dairy processors increasing by 5.3 per cent from 634.3 million litres in 2018 to 668.2 million litres in 2019.

This means that Kenya has to source for imports to be able to feed its population comfortably, a situation Njagi says cannot support agro-processors.

“For you to sustainably run a food factory you must ensure you have a consistent supply from farmers, unfortunately, the bulk of our farmers are small-scale not unless you aggregate them into cooperatives you run the risk of your machines going silent,” he said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Youth Enterprise Development Fund Chairperson Bruce Odhiambo steps aside to allow investigations

Former PS Mangiti to appear before PIC over Youth Fund saga

Suspended Youth fund CEO Catherine Namuye grilled

Share this story
Mistakes entrepreneurs make at the negotiation table
In your entrepreneurial journey, you will not win every negotiation that you engage in.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

With just Sh140,000, trainee staff breathes life into ailing Tuskys
With just Sh140,000, trainee staff breathes life into ailing Tuskys

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mistakes entrepreneurs make at the negotiation table

By Pauline Muindi | 5 hours ago

Mistakes entrepreneurs make at the negotiation table
What was inspired by muratina grew into a million-dollar firm

By Wainaina Wambu | 5 days ago

What was inspired by muratina grew into a million-dollar firm
Watchmakers run out of time

By Mactilda Mbenywe | 9 days ago

Watchmakers run out of time
KikoRomeo: Fashion house driving artistry, social impact

By Vivianne Wandera | 10 days ago

KikoRomeo: Fashion house driving artistry, social impact
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC