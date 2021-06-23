× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Before you jet off for that overseas job....

ENTERPRISE
By Macharia Kamau | June 23rd 2021

Kenyans arriving from abroad boarding NYS bus on March 24, 2020.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Working abroad is the dream of many Kenyans who perceive the grass to be greener in other parts of the world, particularly North America, Europe and Middle East. 

Indeed, a recent study by the international poll agency Pew Research Centre showed that 54 per cent of Kenyans would leave if they could, citing high unemployment rates and low wages.

But is the grass necessarily greener? Yes and no, according to Shem Bosire who is currently based in Dubai, where he works as a director for a major international financial institution.

READ MORE

 We rarely get orders these days as we used to, says a family of blacksmiths

 Modern knives killing abarait trade among the Turkana

 ‘Mjengo’ is Kenya’s most dangerous job

 Fired from Equity for Sh323 'error', ended up in court over missing Sh36m at ABC bank

“Most people see leaving Kenya as a gateway to opportunity. Many believe that once they get their visa and plane ticket then voila, it is off to the land of milk and honey. This is not always the case. There are people who moved to work abroad and it worked, while others have not been so lucky,” he said.

Yes, there are great opportunities in some markets…

Bosire acknowledges that there are certain markets such as the US, Europe or Middle East that will offer more job opportunities than are currently available in the market. He gives an example that while in Kenya one might get two job interviews in six months, in places like Dubai, with good qualifications, you could get 30 job interviews in a month, especially for entry and mid-level jobs.

“It opens up opportunities to go there but it is up to you to navigate that space and see what you can mine for yourself. If you have left school with zero experience and you are open to learning various things and doing various jobs, you can get jobs across sectors,” he says.

Check for certifications and licences before you land…

Once you find yourself there, Bosire cautions against taking opportunities out of desperation and insists on researching and understanding the market, industry and the employers one is eyeing before making a move. A major challenge, he said, is for people who have made progress in their careers and hope to advance their careers abroad. Many tend to get frustrated on finding out the qualifications in Kenya for certain professions might not be factored in the new country.

“If your career is already off the ground, you need to understand the licensing regime that is specific to the particular job. Find out whether you can get some of the certifications while in Kenya. Know exactly the reality that you will face,” he says.

Learn the culture and supporting soft skills

Bosire started out at Kenya’s arm of Citibank before joining KCB Group as management trainee, where he went up the ranks to become the head of Acquiring at KCB Group’s card centre. While he acknowledges that the Kenyan training and experience put him in a position to work anywhere in the world, including his first foreign posting in Mauritius in 2008, it is the soft skills that were a challenge to figure out.

“When it comes to the soft skills, there is a bit of navigation to go through… this is usually the departure point when it comes to adapting to your new place of work. And this defines how successful you will be,” said Bosire.

“In some cultures, people will say ‘yes’ when they mean ‘no’, some are not used to challenging authority, while others will be very direct. If you don’t know what works in these settings, you could make great errors that could tank your progress.”

Investing back in Kenya takes smarts…

Many Kenyans, while working in the diaspora, send funds home with the aim of securing their future and what they will be going back to on return home. “That is why you see consistent quarter on quarter growth in diaspora remittances are always on the rise,” says Bosire.

However, there have been numerous stories told of Kenyans living and working abroad trusting their next of kin back home with their hard-earned millions to invest on their behalf, with the result being tears and family feuds over misappropriated funds.

“It is easier to avoid wrangles with family members by using formal channels to invest back home. Different financial institutions like Saccos, banks and insurance companies have developed an array of products targeted at Kenyans abroad. These range from the basic purchase of land to mortgage products and unit trusts.”

“I would encourage people in the diaspora to go this formal way. Other than professionalism, most of these firms are regulated and one has legal redress in case there is loss or misappropriation of funds,” he says.

Lack of social support

Also, the social support systems that one enjoys while working in Kenya are non-existent in a foreign land. While there are networking platforms for Kenyans living abroad, Bosire says these are few and far between, with many Kenyans having to figure life out on their own. This has seen many fall off the wagon and resort to harmful practices to cope with the sometimes all-consuming loneliness.

[email protected]

 

 

RELATED VIDEOS

UGANDA DECIDES; Issues likely to dominate Uganda’s election

Survey: Kenyan youth are corruptible despite the fact that 85% of those polled are deeply religious

Tanzania government justifies the expulsion of foreigners

Share this story
Activists in court to force State to reveal details of SGR loan
They say SGR is the largest capital-intensive infrastructure project ever done in Kenya, costing over $4.5 billion (over Sh450 billion).
Golf caddies; the victims of Covid -19
Nairobi courses pay caddies about Sh1,000 for a round of golf. It’s cheaper outside Nairobi.

MOST READ

Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale
Traders throng Mombasa for KRA's big sale

NEWS

By Benard Sanga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
We rarely get orders these days as we used to, says a family of blacksmiths

By Gerald Mutethia | 15 hours ago

We rarely get orders these days as we used to, says a family of blacksmiths
Modern knives killing abarait trade among the Turkana

By Mike Ekutan | 15 hours ago

Modern knives killing abarait trade among the Turkana
Blacksmith: Why some still cling onto the dying old trade

By Nathan Ochunge | 1 day ago

Blacksmith: Why some still cling onto the dying old trade
Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia | 7 days ago

Overcoming the growth challenges I faced early in business
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC